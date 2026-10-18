A stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata killed 19 people. Congress leaders urged for a probe and compensation. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for victims' families and a high-level investigation.

Congress expresses anguish, demands probe

Congress has expressed deep anguish over the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives, and urged the West Bengal government to ensure immediate medical assistance, adequate compensation and a thorough investigation into the incident.

In a post shared on X on Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. "Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

"I urge the West Bengal Government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future," Kharge added.

He also appealed to party workers to help those affected. "I appeal to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance to those affected during this difficult hour," Kharge said.

Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge the West Bengal Government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future. I appeal to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance to those affected during this difficult hour. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 17, 2026

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident, describing the news of the stampede as "extremely heartbreaking".

In a post shared on X, Gandhi said, "The news of the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives in this tragedy, and a large number of people have been injured. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Rahul Gandhi appealed to the administration to ensure that all injured persons receive immediate and proper medical treatment and called for a fair investigation into the incident to prevent its recurrence. "I urge the West Bengal Government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future," he said.

He also urged Congress workers to extend all possible assistance in the relief efforts.

The news of the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives in this tragedy, and a large number of people have been injured. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. I appeal to the administration to ensure that all injured persons receive immediate and proper medical treatment and that a fair investigation into this incident is conducted so that such tragedies are not repeated in the future. I appeal to Congress workers to extend all possible assistance in the relief efforts. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2026

WB Govt announces compensation, probe

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that 19 people had died in the stampede, with 17 of them losing their lives on the spot. At least 25 people were injured, of whom 24 were out of danger, and one remained in critical condition.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site, Adhikari said the state government was making every possible effort to assist the affected families and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the families of each deceased victim. The state government will also provide Rs 5 lakh to each injured person and bear the entire cost of their medical treatment.

Adhikari further said that he would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court requesting the formation of a fact-finding committee comprising the Special Task Force (STF) and forensic teams to investigate the incident. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and that the Centre and the state government were working together to assist those affected.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)