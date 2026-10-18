On October 18, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged by oil marketing companies despite volatile international crude oil markets. Domestic fuel rates vary across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru due to differing state taxes, transportation costs, and dealer commissions, as fuel remains outside the GST regime.

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 18, 2026, remain in focus as motorists across India keep track of daily fuel costs. Retail rates in major cities continue to reflect differences in state taxes, transportation expenses and other local charges, even as international crude oil prices remain volatile.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum, have kept regular petrol and diesel prices unchanged, according to the latest report. India imports a substantial share of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel retailers sensitive to movements in international oil markets and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar.

Fuel prices vary from one city to another largely because petrol and diesel are subject to state-level taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), as well as transportation costs and dealer commissions. Since these fuels are outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, differences in state taxation contribute to variations in pump prices.

Petrol and Diesel Rates - October 18

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

For commuters, transport operators and businesses, daily fuel prices remain an important consideration when calculating travel and operating expenses. Even when rates remain unchanged, monitoring prices can help motorists keep track of their routine spending.

The latest city-wise fuel rates provide a reference for consumers checking petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Motorists should check the applicable rates at local fuel stations, as prices can differ across locations. International crude oil prices, currency movements and decisions by oil marketing companies will continue to be key factors to watch for potential changes in domestic fuel prices. For now, consumers can use the city-wise table below to compare the listed petrol and diesel rates before planning their fuel expenses.