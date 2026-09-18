The weather department just dropped some sudden news for the Telugu states. People will finally get relief from the severe heat and humidity. The IMD confirmed that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see heavy to very heavy rains for the next four days. A low-pressure area will form in the Bay of Bengal by September 19. Officials expect this system to move towards the South Odisha and North Andhra coasts. These showers will likely cover the current rainfall deficit.