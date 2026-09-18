The BJP in Shimla organised an 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme for PM Modi’s 76th birthday, lighting 108 lamps. Party workers prayed for his health and long life. A month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' was also launched on this occasion.

'Ashirwad Ka Diya' Programme Marks PM's Birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a special 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme at its state headquarters in Shimla, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday. As part of the programme, rooted in India's traditional Dev Sanskriti, 108 ceremonial lamps were lit, with hundreds of BJP workers praying for the Prime Minister’s good health, long life and continued service to the nation, according to a release.

BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Siddharthan attended the programme as the chief guest. Senior party leaders, state office-bearers and hundreds of workers participated in the ceremony and extended their birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme reflected the spirit of service, dedication and cultural traditions, with party workers collectively offering prayers for the Prime Minister's well-being and the continued progress of the nation.

PM's Dedication to Nation-Building Highlighted

Addressing the gathering, BJP State Secretary Sumit Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life has been dedicated to service, development and nation-building. He said that Modi began his administrative journey as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, where he focused on development and governance reforms. After assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014, he introduced and expanded several national development and welfare initiatives.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister reflect his commitment to public welfare, good governance and national development. His leadership has prioritised the welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, farmers' interests, youth development, infrastructure expansion and digital transformation," Sharma said.

He stated that the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of its independence. Sharma emphasised that achieving this vision would require the collective participation of every section of society, including youth, women, farmers, workers and professionals. He further said that the lighting of 108 diyas symbolised the blessings and good wishes of party workers for the Prime Minister's health, longevity and continued dedication to national service.

"Through this programme, we have collectively prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long and healthy life and for the fulfilment of his vision of a developed India," he added.

Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Launched

BJP State General Secretary Payal Vaidya said that the party has launched a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and 25 years of public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. She said that various social welfare and community service activities would be organised across Himachal Pradesh during the campaign, as per the release.

Community Service Initiatives

"The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will include blood donation camps, Seva Jyoti Yatras and several community service initiatives aimed at encouraging public participation and strengthening the spirit of social responsibility," Vaidya said.

She explained that under the 25 Years-25 Minutes initiative, party workers and citizens would be encouraged to dedicate at least 25 minutes of their time to community service. Vaidya said that blood donation camps would form an important part of the campaign, encouraging people to contribute towards saving lives and assisting those in need. She called upon BJP workers across the state to participate actively in the month-long programme and undertake meaningful service activities at the grassroots level.

"The objective of the campaign is to promote the spirit of service and encourage people from all sections of society to contribute towards the welfare of others," she added.

The ceremonial lighting of 108 diyas took place in the presence of BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Siddharthan, with party workers collectively praying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good health, long life and continued service to the nation, the release said. Prominent among those present were Kiran Bawa, Sanjay Thakur, Pramod Thakur, Prem Thakur, Karan Nanda, Ravi Mehta, Yog Raj and Rajesh Ghai, along with senior booth-level workers, party office-bearers and hundreds of BJP workers. The programme concluded with collective prayers and birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)