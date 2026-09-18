Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remain steady despite the central government recently reducing export levies on petroleum products. This specific reduction applies only to exports and does not directly lower domestic retail prices.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major Indian cities on Friday, even as the Centre’s recent decision to reduce export levies on petroleum products has put the fuel market in focus.

The government reduced the export levy on petrol by Rs 1 per litre to Rs 0.50, while the levy on diesel was cut by Rs 5 per litre to Rs 20. The levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was also reduced by Rs 4 to Rs 15 per litre. The revised rates came into effect from September 16 as part of the government’s fortnightly review.

However, the change applies to fuel exports and does not represent a direct cut in domestic petrol or diesel prices. Domestic retail rates continue to be determined by factors including international crude oil prices, taxes, transportation costs, refining expenses and currency movements.

According to the latest city-wise data for September 18, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai's rate stands at Rs 111.21. Diesel is priced at Rs 95.20 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.83 in Mumbai. Kolkata's diesel rate is Rs 99.82, while Chennai stands at Rs 99.71.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Centre Cuts Export Levies; Check Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru and More

City-wise petrol and diesel rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.94 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 104.23

Note: Fuel prices can vary by city and may be revised daily. Consumers should check the applicable rate at their local fuel station before refuelling.

Oil prices remain an important factor for the domestic fuel market. Brent crude settled at $104.82 a barrel on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $101.91, with both benchmarks remaining above the $100 mark amid continuing supply concerns.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily, with the latest rates generally taking effect at 6 am. Since petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, state-level taxes also contribute to differences in prices between cities.

Also Read: Centre cuts export levies on petrol, diesel, ATF for next fortnight