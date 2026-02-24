The NGT has taken up a plea concerning pollution from plastic bottle caps. The application notes these caps are often not recycled with bottles and suggests adopting 'tethered caps' as a solution. Notices have been issued to the CPCB.

NGT Takes Cognizance of Plastic Bottle Cap Pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognizance of environmental concerns arising from plastic bottle caps used in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles. The matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

The application, filed by Aakash Ranison, highlights that while plastic bottles are commonly collected and recycled, their detachable plastic caps often remain uncollected, contributing significantly to environmental pollution. According to the applicant, these caps frequently escape waste collection systems due to their small size and separation from bottles.

'Tethered Caps' Proposed as a Solution

Counsel for the applicant informed the NGT that several countries have adopted the use of "tethered caps," in which the plastic cap remains attached to the bottle. This design ensures that caps are collected and recycled along with bottles, thereby reducing plastic litter and environmental damage.

Tribunal Issues Notices, Links Case to Broader Matters

Taking note of the issue, the NGT issued notices to the respondents, including the Central Pollution Control Board and other concerned authorities, directing them to file their responses by affidavit before the next hearing. The applicant has been directed to serve copies of the application to the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week prior to the next hearing date. The Tribunal also observed that broader issues relating to plastic waste collection and the regulation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime are already under consideration in other pending matters. In view of the overlapping environmental concerns, the present case will be listed along with those matters on February 26.