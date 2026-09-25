The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for a nationwide bank strike for three days from Monday to Wednesday. Public and private banks will remain closed on September 26 and 27 anyway. September 26 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will stay closed for five days from Saturday to Wednesday. Customers might face huge problems. ATM services might also stop working during this long break. The central government decided to keep banks open on Sunday to help the customers.