A viral reaction from a Bengaluru techie to a Pune apartment listing has sparked widespread online discussions about housing affordability in major technology hubs. The post advertised a spacious furnished room with a balcony for just 9,000 rupees monthly.

A seemingly ordinary flatmate listing in Pune has triggered a wave of reactions online after a Bengaluru-based techie was stunned by the rent being quoted for a spacious room in a fully furnished apartment. Her reaction, describing how her “Bengaluru brain buffered,” quickly went viral on X and sparked a wider discussion about rental prices in India’s major IT hubs.

The original listing appeared on Reddit’s r/PuneClassifieds, where an anonymous user advertised a room available in a fully furnished 3BHK apartment in Pune. What caught attention was not just the room but the combination of its size, amenities and relatively low advertised rent.

According to the listing shared by the techie, the room had two large windows and an attached balcony with a glass railing, along with a view of greenery. The advertised rent for the room was ₹9,000 a month.

Sharing a screenshot of the Reddit post on X, the techie wrote: “My Bengaluru brain buffered, crashed, and restarted in safe mode.” Her post, shared on September 23, quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of views and prompted other technology workers and young professionals to compare rental experiences in different cities.

Check the viral post here:

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However, the actual monthly expense mentioned in the listing was higher than the headline rent. Including expenses for services and amenities such as a maid, cook, washing machine and refrigerator, the total monthly cost was around ₹15,500, according to the report. Some users still considered the arrangement relatively affordable given the facilities included.

The viral post also prompted users to question exactly where in Pune the apartment was located. One commenter suggested it could be in Punawale or Sus, while noting that rental prices in areas such as Baner can be considerably higher.

Another user identified the location as Blue Ridge Township in Pune and claimed to have lived there previously. The commenter explained that many owners in the township live outside India and rent their entire apartments to brokers, who may then convert them into paying-guest accommodations depending on the owner's arrangement.

The discussion soon moved beyond the particular apartment and towards India's broader rental market. One user predicted that if property prices continue rising, there could eventually be more homes than people willing or able to rent or buy them, potentially putting pressure on the real-estate market.

The viral exchange reflects the contrasting rental experiences of professionals living in India's major technology centres. While Bengaluru is frequently associated with expensive housing and rising rents, the Pune listing prompted online users to compare neighbourhoods, amenities and overall living costs rather than looking at rent alone.

With Bengaluru, Pune and other IT hubs continuing to attract technology professionals, housing affordability remains a frequent topic of online discussion. In this case, one Rs 9,000 room listing was enough to trigger a much larger conversation about what renters can expect to pay in different Indian cities.