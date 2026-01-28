Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Sparks Conspiracy Storm, Calls for SC Probe Grow Louder
After Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while travelling from Mumbai on January 28, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several leaders have demanded Supreme Court-monitored and transparent investigation, hinting at possible foul play.
Shock across India after fatal Baramati plane crash, political leaders seek probe
India woke up to shock and grief on Wednesday after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. The crash has triggered widespread political reactions, demands for accountability, and serious questions about the safety of political leaders.
5 people, including Pawar, dead in the crash
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections when the aircraft crashed at around 8.50 am.
The tragic incident claimed the lives of five people, including Pawar and the flight crew.
Mamata Banerjee demands Supreme Court-monitored investigation
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first senior leaders to raise serious concerns about the incident. Speaking to the media, she demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the crash and hinted at the possibility of foul play.
Banerjee said she was “shocked” by Ajit Pawar’s sudden death and described it as a major loss for the country. She questioned whether political leaders in India were safe anymore and said the incident raised troubling questions.
“What happened today raises serious questions. We have trust only in the Supreme Court, no other agency,” she said, alleging that investigative agencies had lost their independence.
She also referred to social media discussions suggesting that Ajit Pawar was considering leaving the BJP, saying such claims made the need for a credible and independent probe even more important.
Political leaders across parties seek transparent probe
The crash has led to strong reactions from leaders across political parties. Many expressed deep sorrow while also calling for a proper and transparent investigation.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said he was 'deeply saddened' by Ajit Pawar's death and stressed the need for a clear and honest probe. He said Pawar’s long public service had left a strong mark on Maharashtra politics.
Questions raised over aircraft firm after Ajit Pawar plane crash
Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare has demanded a detailed probe into the aircraft manufacturer and operator after Ajit Pawar died in a charter plane crash.
He pointed out that the same company, VSR, had a plane crash at Mumbai airport on October 14, 2023, due to a technical fault, though all passengers survived then. Waghmare said the repeat incident raises serious safety concerns and called for a thorough investigation into the company’s operations and standards.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, others seek high-level investigation
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also urged a high-level investigation. In a post on X, he said he was “extremely heartbroken” and prayed for peace to Pawar’s soul and strength for his family and supporters.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar expressed shock and extended condolences to Pawar’s family. He said that whether people agreed with him or not, Ajit Pawar had his own distinct style of political work and deserved respect.
Details of the aircraft and final journey
The aircraft involved in the crash was a 16-year-old Bombardier Learjet 45, registered as VT-SSK. It was operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and commonly used for VIP and corporate travel.
The jet took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and was headed to Baramati, a regional airport. According to Flightradar data, the aircraft made its first landing attempt at around 8.30 am but was unsuccessful, likely due to poor visibility.
It made a second approach at 8.42 am before disappearing from radar at around 8.45 am. The aircraft eventually crashed near the threshold of runway 11 and was completely destroyed on impact. Smoke was seen billowing from the site, and debris was scattered across the area. There were no survivors.
Poor visibility and airport limitations under focus
Initial reports suggest the jet faced difficulty during landing due to low visibility. Baramati airport does not have a night-landing facility, which limits safe operations in challenging weather conditions.
The exact sequence of events leading to the crash is still being verified. Investigators are examining whether weather, technical issues, or other factors played a role.
Ajit Pawar’s body was later identified by the watch he was wearing, as the severe impact left the victims unrecognisable.
Operator says aircraft was safe, crew experienced
Hours after the crash, VSR Aviation owner VK Singh told India Today TV that the aircraft was “100% safe” and maintained properly. He said it was being flown by an experienced crew.
He also confirmed that pilots Sumit Kapoor and Sambhavi Pathak were among those who lost their lives in the crash.
AAIB begins detailed investigation
The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that a special team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has left for Baramati to investigate the crash.
The AAIB team will retrieve key equipment, including the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS), and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES). Airframe and engine logbooks, inspection records, work orders, and on-board documents will also be examined.
The team has sought documents from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) related to the aircraft and crew. Radar data, CCTV footage, air traffic control recordings, and hotline communications will be analysed. Statements from witnesses and concerned personnel will also be recorded.
State mourning and official response
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following Ajit Pawar’s death. Flags will be flown at half-mast, and official events have been cancelled.
Ajit Pawar was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Fadnavis.
Ajit Pawar's political legacy
Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in non-consecutive terms, having held the post six times.
He served as Deputy Chief Minister under various governments, including those led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.
He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.