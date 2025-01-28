8th Pay Commission: Proposal to impact DA, DR calculation, changes to have impact on salaries; Check
The central government has proposed the 8th Pay Commission, which is currently under detailed review
8th Pay Commission
Central Government Proposal
The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners' proposal could change DA and DR for government employees
Employee Proposal
DA and DR should be calculated based on a 3-month average instead of a 12-month average. DA calculation changes should ensure all government employees receive DA/DR adjustments every three months, like bank and LIC employees
For Bank and LIC Employees
DA = { (Average AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for last 3 months – 126.33)/126.33 } x 100. DA = { (Average AICPI (Base Year 2016=100) for last 12 months – 115.76)/115.76 } x 100
Employee Demands
The letter emphasizes uniform DA/DR calculation, noting bank employees' DA is revised quarterly. Other central government employees lose 0.9% DA in six months. They should receive DA/DR like bank/LIC employees
Central Government's Statement
Sources say the central government hasn't commented but discussions are ongoing. The 8th Pay Commission, recently recommended, is expected to be implemented in 2026