8th Pay Commission: Proposal to impact DA, DR calculation, changes to have impact on salaries; Check

The central government has proposed the 8th Pay Commission, which is currently under detailed review

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:14 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 8:14 AM IST

8th Pay Commission

article_image2

Central Government Proposal

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners' proposal could change DA and DR for government employees

article_image3

Employee Proposal

DA and DR should be calculated based on a 3-month average instead of a 12-month average. DA calculation changes should ensure all government employees receive DA/DR adjustments every three months, like bank and LIC employees

article_image4

For Bank and LIC Employees

DA = { (Average AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for last 3 months – 126.33)/126.33 } x 100. DA = { (Average AICPI (Base Year 2016=100) for last 12 months – 115.76)/115.76 } x 100

article_image5

Employee Demands

The letter emphasizes uniform DA/DR calculation, noting bank employees' DA is revised quarterly. Other central government employees lose 0.9% DA in six months. They should receive DA/DR like bank/LIC employees

article_image6

Central Government's Statement

Sources say the central government hasn't commented but discussions are ongoing. The 8th Pay Commission, recently recommended, is expected to be implemented in 2026

