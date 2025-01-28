8th Pay Commission: Proposal to impact DA, DR calculation, changes to have impact on salaries; Check

The central government has proposed the 8th Pay Commission, which is currently under detailed review

8th Pay Commission

Central Government Proposal

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners' proposal could change DA and DR for government employees

Employee Proposal

DA and DR should be calculated based on a 3-month average instead of a 12-month average. DA calculation changes should ensure all government employees receive DA/DR adjustments every three months, like bank and LIC employees

For Bank and LIC Employees

DA = { (Average AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for last 3 months – 126.33)/126.33 } x 100. DA = { (Average AICPI (Base Year 2016=100) for last 12 months – 115.76)/115.76 } x 100

Employee Demands

The letter emphasizes uniform DA/DR calculation, noting bank employees' DA is revised quarterly. Other central government employees lose 0.9% DA in six months. They should receive DA/DR like bank/LIC employees

Central Government's Statement

Sources say the central government hasn't commented but discussions are ongoing. The 8th Pay Commission, recently recommended, is expected to be implemented in 2026

