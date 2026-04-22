8th Pay Commission: Portal Glitch Sparks Union Outrage, Deadline Extension Sought
Central government employee unions are hitting a wall with tech issues while trying to submit memorandums on the 8th Pay Commission's portal. Because of this, unions like NC-JCM and AIDEF are now asking for the deadline to be pushed to May 31, 2026.
Facing Technical Problems
8th Pay Commission: Central government employee unions, including the NC-JCM and AIDEF, are facing technical difficulties submitting their memorandums to the 8th Pay Commission. As a result, these organisations have demanded an extension of the submission deadline from April 30, 2026, to May 31, 2026. However, the 8th Pay Commission has stated that it will stick to the April 30 deadline for now.
Deadline for Memorandum Submission to 8th Pay Commission is Approaching
The April 30, 2026, deadline for submitting memorandums to the 8th Pay Commission is fast approaching. However, many central employee unions are reporting problems uploading their documents to the official portal. The National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has written to the Commission about this, requesting an immediate fix for the portal's technical issues.
NC-JCM Memorandum Submission
The NC-JCM has requested an extension for memorandum submission until May 31, 2026, as many organisations have found it difficult to submit their documents on time due to the glitches.
What did the NC-JCM write to the 8th Pay Commission?
Pankaj Jain, the Member Secretary of NC-JCM, informed the 8th Pay Commission that the organisation is constantly facing technical problems while trying to upload the memorandum. The letter stated, "For the last nine days, we have been trying to upload the memorandum prepared by the staff of the National Council (JCM) on the 8th Pay Commission's portal."
Forced to send memorandums to the Director
The letter continued, "But, the portal is not accepting our content, even though each answer is less than 10,000 characters." The NC-JCM also mentioned that they have received similar complaints from other organisations and individuals across the country. They have been forced to send their memorandums via email to the Member Secretary and the Director.
Key Demands of the NC-JCM
The NC-JCM has put forward the following demands to the 8th Pay Commission:
1. The portal's technical issues must be resolved immediately.
2. The portal should be made more user-friendly.
3. A step-by-step guide (SOP) for the memorandum submission process should be issued.
Why the demand for a deadline extension?
The NC-JCM explained that due to technical problems, it has become extremely difficult for central employee organisations, pensioner associations, and individuals to upload their memorandums on time. Therefore, the organisation has proposed that memorandums be accepted via email in PDF and MS Word formats, and the deadline be extended from April 30, 2026, to May 31, 2026.
The 8th Pay Commission's Stance
However, the 8th Pay Commission has made it clear on its official website that the deadline for submitting memorandums remains April 30, 2026. A message posted on the website states, “The last date for submitting the memorandum is April 30, 2026. However, unions/organisations that wish to meet the Commission in Pune or New Delhi must submit their memorandum by April 20, 2026.”
AIDEF has also raised demands
C. Srikumar, the Secretary of the All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF), has also written to the 8th Pay Commission, complaining about the website's technical problems. AIDEF has also demanded that the deadline for submitting memorandums be extended to May 31, 2026.
NC-JCM meeting on May 11
The 49th meeting of the National Council (JCM) will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 3 PM in the Conference Hall of the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi. The Cabinet Secretary will chair the meeting, which will discuss the issues proposed by the Staff Side.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.