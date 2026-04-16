8th Pay Commission Update: Will Rs 30,000 basic become Rs 1.14 lakh? Check the new chart!
Big news for Central government employees and pensioners! Employee unions have put forward their demands for the 8th Pay Commission. If the government agrees, salaries could see a massive jump.
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8th Pay Commission Buzz: Real Hike or Just Speculation?
Employee unions (NC-JCM) have proposed a new fitment factor of 3.83 to the government. In the 7th Pay Commission, this factor was 2.57, which set the minimum salary at ₹18,000. If the government accepts the 3.83 factor, a government employee's minimum basic salary will shoot up from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000.
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8th Pay Commission Buzz: Real Hike or Just Speculation?
Here's how much your basic salary could increase with the 3.83 fitment factor:- **₹18,000 (Minimum Salary):** Your basic pay will jump to ₹69,000.- **₹25,000 Basic Pay:** Your new salary will be ₹95,750.- **₹30,000 Basic Pay:** Your salary will become ₹1,14,900 after the 8th Pay Commission.- **₹40,000 Basic Pay:** Employees with this basic will get a new salary of ₹1,53,200.- **₹50,000 Basic Pay:** Your new salary will increase to ₹1,91,500.
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8th Pay Commission Buzz: Real Hike or Just Speculation?
The best part about the 8th Pay Commission is that it will be effective from January 1, 2026. This means even if the government announces it late in 2026 or in 2027, you will get the entire pending amount as arrears, right from January 2026. This amount could be in lakhs!
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8th Pay Commission Buzz: Real Hike or Just Speculation?
It's not just for current employees; there's good news for pensioners too. The demand is to set the pension at 67% of the last drawn salary. If this happens, pensioners will see a huge increase in their monthly income, which will be a big relief in these times of high inflation.
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8th Pay Commission Buzz: Real Hike or Just Speculation?
Here are some other major demands from the employee unions:- **Annual Increment:** An increase of 6% every year, instead of the current 3%.- **HRA:** A demand to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) has also been made.- **OPS:** The demand to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is at the top of the list.
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Image Credit : Gemini
8th Pay Commission Buzz: Real Hike or Just Speculation?
According to reports, the government might share some solid information by the end of April or early May. While the government may not agree to the full 3.83 fitment factor, a historic jump in salary is still considered almost certain.
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