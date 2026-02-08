8th Pay Commission: Government Takes a Big Step, Central Employees Get Major Relief
The Eighth Central Pay Commission has launched its official website and started collecting feedback from central government employees and pensioners.
Started collecting structured feedback
8th Pay Commission: If you are a central government employee or have one in your family, this news is very important for you. The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) has launched its official website and started collecting structured feedback from stakeholders.
Collecting feedback
This is a crucial step in reviewing the salary, pension, and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. Input is being collected via a structured questionnaire on the MyGov portal to gather extensive feedback before finalizing recommendations.
Eighth Central Pay Commission
The commission stated that the Eighth Central Pay Commission seeks opinions/views/inputs for a better understanding. This input is being sought in a structured manner through an 18-question questionnaire hosted on the MyGov.in web portal.
Feedback is being taken
Feedback is being sought from ministries, departments, states/union territories, government employees, judicial officers, court staff, regulatory body members, employee unions, pensioners, researchers, academics, and individuals.
MyGov Portal
The commission stated all feedback must be submitted via the MyGov portal. Paper, email, or PDF responses won't be considered. To ensure wide participation, the questionnaire is in English and Hindi. The website is open to a wide range of stakeholders.
The website is open for the consultation process
Central/UT employees, judicial/court staff, regulatory body members, employee unions, pensioners, researchers, and others. Policy questions include the guiding philosophy for the 8th CPC, the fitment factor, increment structure, and benchmarking of high-level salaries.
Will 8th CPC arrears be paid from January 2026?
The government hasn't announced the implementation date. In Dec 2025, the Minister of State for Finance said the date would be decided later. The government will arrange adequate funds for implementing the 8th CPC's accepted recommendations.
How can arrears be calculated?
Experts say arrears are usually calculated using a standard formula: Monthly salary difference × number of delayed months. The final amount depends on the delay period, typically estimated between 18 to 24 months, based on the implementation timeline.
When was the 8th Pay Commission notification issued?
The 8th Pay Commission was announced in Jan 2025, with a formal notification in Nov 2025. It has 18 months to submit recommendations. The 8th CPC is crucial as it will affect the income and spending of millions of government employee families.
