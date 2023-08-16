10,000 Indian soldiers to receive Hatha Yoga training from Isha Foundation's teachers

The joint effort seeks to provide comprehensive well-being to soldiers who often experience significant stress in demanding situations. According to Sadhguru, this will bring a different level of mental and energetic capability within the soldiers and make a phenomenal difference both in terms of how they perform

As part of the commemoration of India's 77th Independence Day, Isha Foundation has launched the 'Yoga for Stress Management and Holistic Wellness' initiative in collaboration with the Southern Command of the Indian Army. This partnership aims to deliver free week-long classical Hatha Yoga programmes to over 10,000 active-duty soldiers stationed across 23 locations in 9 states under the jurisdiction of the command. The joint effort seeks to provide comprehensive well-being to soldiers who often experience significant stress in demanding situations. In a video message at the inaugural ceremony, Sadhguru addressed the soldiers, saying that they had invested in physical fitness and overall well-being. But to elevate their mental and energetic capacities, yoga and inner well-being technologies can bring a remarkable transformation, he said.

Sadhguru further said that the Isha Foundation had already imparted these yogic practices to numerous soldiers and other forces, training over 300 trainers within the forces. Sadhguru later took to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to post: "In willingly committing their lives to protect & defend the Nation, our men & women in uniform are offering the highest commitment & the greatest service to the Nation. Most important it enables them to access the magnificent tools that this Culture offers to cultivate balance, stability & inner well-being. A Privilege to offer Isha Classical Hatha Yoga to the Southern Command, Indian Army- this will bring a different level of mental and energetic capability within you & will make a phenomenal difference both in terms of how you perform & how you experience your life. Best Wishes & Blessings."

The inaugural ceremony was inaugurated by Southern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh. He highlighted the significance of mental wellness in the Indian Army and how yoga can play a role in alleviating mental health concerns that prevail both within the society at large and within the Indian Army. "With the rising stress, suicides, and marital conflicts, it's crucial that we reconnect with our cultural and spiritual heritage. I am thankful to Sadhguru for assisting us in this cultural reconnection," expressed Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh. The GOC-in-C elaborated on the concept of the 'fire sheaths of existence' as per the Panchkosha theory. The Isha Foundation's efforts to contribute to the mental wellness of Indian Army personnel were recognized and appreciated. The Army Commander outlined the existing and forthcoming programs in collaboration with Isha Foundation as the yoga partner for the Southern Command.

Trained Isha Hatha Yoga teachers, who have completed an intensive 21-week teacher training programme at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, will impart classical Hatha Yoga practices, including Surya Kriya and Angamardana, to the soldiers. Participants will also learn Nadi Shuddhi, a practice that purifies the pathways of pranic energy flow, promoting equilibrium and psychological well-being, as well as Isha Kriya, a 12-minute meditation designed to counter the fast pace of modern life. The first set of batches, comprising thousands of army participants, commenced on Independence Day in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gwalior, Jhansi, Secunderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. To ensure the continuity of learning and holistic wellness practices, an intensive "Train the Trainers" residential program is scheduled at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore from September 1-14, 2023. During this program, selected instructors from units within the Southern Command will be trained as certified trainers to conduct ongoing Yoga programs within their units.