Veer Guardian 2023: 16-day India-Japan exercise at Hyakuri Air Base ends

The air forces of India and Japan culminated their first-ever bilateral exercise, 'Veer Guardian 2023', at Hyakuri Air Base in Japan on Thursday. The exercise saw the participation of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft, IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft and two C-17 Globemaster strategic airlift transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force side, while the Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) deployed F-2 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The exercise lasted for 16 days, during which the two air forces engaged in complex and comprehensive aerial manoeuvres in multiple simulated operational scenarios. Involving precise planning and skilful execution, the two forces engaged in air combat manoeuvring, interception and air defence missions in visual and beyond visual range settings.

The air warriors also flew in each other's fighter aircraft to better understand each other's operating philosophies. Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said: "The Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023' provided the two Air Forces with an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding. The exercise also witnessed numerous ground interactions between the IAF and the JASDF personnel wherein various aspects were discussed by both sides." "This enabled the participating contingents to obtain an invaluable insight into each other's best practices and learn from each other’s unique capabilities.”

