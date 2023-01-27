Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veer Guardian 2023: 16-day India-Japan exercise at Hyakuri Air Base ends

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    "The Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023' provided the two Air Forces with an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding," IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said

    The air forces of India and Japan culminated their first-ever bilateral exercise, 'Veer Guardian 2023', at Hyakuri Air Base in Japan on Thursday.  The exercise saw the participation of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft, IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft and two C-17 Globemaster strategic airlift transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force side, while the Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) deployed F-2 and F-15 fighter aircraft.

    The exercise lasted for 16 days, during which the two air forces engaged in complex and comprehensive aerial manoeuvres in multiple simulated operational scenarios. Involving precise planning and skilful execution, the two forces engaged in air combat manoeuvring, interception and air defence missions in visual and beyond visual range settings. 

    The air warriors also flew in each other's fighter aircraft to better understand each other's operating philosophies. Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said: "The Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023' provided the two Air Forces with an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding. The exercise also witnessed numerous ground interactions between the IAF and the JASDF personnel wherein various aspects were discussed by both sides."

    "This enabled the participating contingents to obtain an invaluable insight into each other's best practices and learn from each other’s unique capabilities.”

    Veer Guardian 2023

    The exercise was held in line with the statement issued after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, wherein the two sides had agreed to expand India-Japan security and defence cooperation and continue to conduct bilateral and multilateral exercises.

    It should be noted that the belligerent behaviour of China in the Indian Ocean Region has brought India and Japan on the same strategic page. Last year in September, two countries' navies conducted their 6th edition of the annual maritime exercise JIMEX 2022 in the Bay of Bengal. In November, the two countries participated in the Malabar exercise, along with the navies of Australia and the United States

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border AJR

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess AJR

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Tales of valour India must remember and never forget

    Republic Day 2023: Nine tales of valour India must never forget

    Republic Day 2023: List of armed forces personnel honoured with gallantry awards

    Republic Day 2023: Meet 341 armed forces personnel who safeguarded India's honour bravely

    Recent Stories

    Ordered removal of Tipu Sultan's name from Mumbai park: City guardian minister to District Collector - adt

    'Ordered removal of Tipu Sultan's name from Mumbai park': City guardian minister to District Collector

    Disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together - Frank Lampard breaks his silence post Everton sacking-ayh

    'Disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together' - Frank Lampard breaks his silence post Everton sacking

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster' vma

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    Morbi bridge collapse: Police file 1,262-page charge sheet; Oreva group's Jaysukh Patel included as accused AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Police file 1,262-page charge sheet; Oreva group's Jaysukh Patel included as accused

    Google layoff Was blocked out of system in middle of hiring call HR describes how he was sacked gcw

    Google layoff: 'Was blocked out of system in middle of call...' HR describes how he was sacked

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon