Navy's third stealth frigate 'Taragiri' to be launched on September 11

Moving a step further in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Indian Navy's third Nilgiri-class stealth frigate 'Taragiri' will be launched on September 11 at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd built the 'Taragiri' warship using an integrated construction methodology, which involves hull block construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on the slipway at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. Also Read: Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant: The journey from steel to ship Know about the stealth frigate Taragiri in detail: The keel of Taragiri was laid on September 10, 2020, and is expected to be delivered by August 2025. The warship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house design organization, the Bureau of Naval Design. The ship has a length of 149.02 meters and a 17.8-meter width. The frigate is propelled by a combination of two Gas Turbines and two main diesel engines.

The ship, which would have a displacement of 6670 tonnes, the warship will achieve a speed of over 28 knots. The steel used in hull construction of all frigates under P-17A is indigenously developed DMR 249A, which is a low carbon micro-alloy grade steel manufactured by SAIL. State-of-the-art weaponry and equipment This homemade stealth frigate will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world-class modular living spaces, a sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features. It will be fitted with supersonic surface-to-surface missile system. The ship's air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles, will revolve around the vertical launch and long-range surface-to-air missile system. Two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability, while a Super Rapid Gun Mount will enable her to provide effective naval gunfire support.