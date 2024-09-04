Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get naturally pink lips with these easy home remedies

    Learn how to achieve naturally pink and luscious lips using simple ingredients found in your kitchen. This article provides effective home remedies and tips for lip care.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Pink Lips Naturally

    Many people take great care of their skin, especially girls. They take care of their skin every day. However, no matter how many precautions we take, sometimes the lips turn black. There are many reasons behind this blackening. They regularly apply lipstick as part of makeup. Lips also turn black due to applying lipstick like this. Or else.. Lips also turn black due to not eating proper food. Many people cover up the blackness with lip glosses. Or else.. they undergo expensive lip treatments. But.. this black color can be easily removed with simple tricks. Let's see how...

    article_image2

    Red Lipstick

    You can make your lips red and shiny with just a few things available in our house, in our kitchen. All you need is raw milk and honey. It is said that our lips can be made beautiful with these. So.. let's find out how..

    article_image3

    Pink Lips Benefits

    What happens if you apply honey on your lips? Honey helps in reducing pigmentation on our lips. It is very effective in removing dark spots. Helps in turning the skin of the lips pink. How is raw milk beneficial for lips? Raw milk is rich in Vitamin A, which helps in removing dark spots. At the same time, it helps in nourishing the lips and keeping them hydrated.

    article_image4

    Pink Lips Remedy

    Now how to apply these two... First of all, mix 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of raw milk in a bowl. After mixing these two things thoroughly, apply it on your face with the help of a brush. Keep this on your lips for 15 to 20 minutes. If you want, massage lightly with your hands. After this, clean the lips with the help of water, cotton. After this you can follow your normal lip care routine i.e. apply lip balm on your lips. You can try this home remedy 3 to 4 times a week. By following this remedy continuously, your dark lips will appear pink in a few days.

    article_image5

    Additional Lip Care Tips

    Along with these, you can also try the following remedies. 1. Exfoliating the lips: It is important to exfoliate to remove dead cells on the lips. Mix honey and sugar, gently rub the mixture on your lips, and then wash off with lukewarm water. Doing this regularly will give you quick results. 2. Honey, Lemon Juice: Apply a mixture of honey and lemon juice on the lips and wash off after a few minutes. Lemon juice has skin-lightening properties, honey is soothing. 3. Beetroot juice: Apply beetroot juice on the lips and leave it overnight. It provides a natural red color. 4. Sugar and lemon juice scrub: Mix a teaspoon of sugar in a little lemon juice, rub it gently on the lips, and then wash off with lukewarm water. 5. Petroleum Jelly: Applying petroleum jelly on the lips at night and going to sleep makes the lips soft.

    article_image6

    Lifestyle Lip Care

    6. Use sunscreen on your lips: Use a lip balm with SPF before going out. Sunlight can darken the color of the lips, so protection is essential. 7. Hydration: Keep your body hydrated. Drinking enough water daily prevents lips from drying out. 8. Eating fruits and vegetables: Eating foods rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and other nutrients improves lip health. 9. Avoid smoking, excessive coffee consumption: Excessive use of these can cause discoloration of the lips. By following these tips regularly, your lips will naturally turn red and healthy.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check you daily horoscope: September 4, 2024 - Sagittarius and Aquarius shine, Aries treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 4, 2024 - Sagittarius and Aquarius shine, Aries treads with care

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Explained What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views AJR

    Explained: What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views

    Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips RTM

    Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Recent Stories

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash vkp

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash

    Side effects of scolding kids in front of others anr

    Know the Side effects of scolding kids before outsiders

    Know the proper way to clean your phone screen: Avoid these common mistakes RTM

    Know the proper way to clean your phone screen: Avoid these common mistakes

    No hurdles, we'll decide later': Sharad Pawar rules out announcing MVA's CM face for Maharashtra polls gcw

    'No hurdles, we'll decide later': Sharad Pawar rules out announcing MVA's CM face for Maharashtra polls

    Koramangala to Jayanagar-7 popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Bangalore RBA

    Koramangala to Jayanagar: 7 popular Ganesh pandals in Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon