Get naturally pink lips with these easy home remedies

Learn how to achieve naturally pink and luscious lips using simple ingredients found in your kitchen. This article provides effective home remedies and tips for lip care.

Pink Lips Naturally

Many people take great care of their skin, especially girls. They take care of their skin every day. However, no matter how many precautions we take, sometimes the lips turn black. There are many reasons behind this blackening. They regularly apply lipstick as part of makeup. Lips also turn black due to applying lipstick like this. Or else.. Lips also turn black due to not eating proper food. Many people cover up the blackness with lip glosses. Or else.. they undergo expensive lip treatments. But.. this black color can be easily removed with simple tricks. Let's see how...

Red Lipstick

You can make your lips red and shiny with just a few things available in our house, in our kitchen. All you need is raw milk and honey. It is said that our lips can be made beautiful with these. So.. let's find out how..

Pink Lips Benefits

What happens if you apply honey on your lips? Honey helps in reducing pigmentation on our lips. It is very effective in removing dark spots. Helps in turning the skin of the lips pink. How is raw milk beneficial for lips? Raw milk is rich in Vitamin A, which helps in removing dark spots. At the same time, it helps in nourishing the lips and keeping them hydrated.

Pink Lips Remedy

Now how to apply these two... First of all, mix 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of raw milk in a bowl. After mixing these two things thoroughly, apply it on your face with the help of a brush. Keep this on your lips for 15 to 20 minutes. If you want, massage lightly with your hands. After this, clean the lips with the help of water, cotton. After this you can follow your normal lip care routine i.e. apply lip balm on your lips. You can try this home remedy 3 to 4 times a week. By following this remedy continuously, your dark lips will appear pink in a few days.

Additional Lip Care Tips

Along with these, you can also try the following remedies. 1. Exfoliating the lips: It is important to exfoliate to remove dead cells on the lips. Mix honey and sugar, gently rub the mixture on your lips, and then wash off with lukewarm water. Doing this regularly will give you quick results. 2. Honey, Lemon Juice: Apply a mixture of honey and lemon juice on the lips and wash off after a few minutes. Lemon juice has skin-lightening properties, honey is soothing. 3. Beetroot juice: Apply beetroot juice on the lips and leave it overnight. It provides a natural red color. 4. Sugar and lemon juice scrub: Mix a teaspoon of sugar in a little lemon juice, rub it gently on the lips, and then wash off with lukewarm water. 5. Petroleum Jelly: Applying petroleum jelly on the lips at night and going to sleep makes the lips soft.

Lifestyle Lip Care

6. Use sunscreen on your lips: Use a lip balm with SPF before going out. Sunlight can darken the color of the lips, so protection is essential. 7. Hydration: Keep your body hydrated. Drinking enough water daily prevents lips from drying out. 8. Eating fruits and vegetables: Eating foods rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and other nutrients improves lip health. 9. Avoid smoking, excessive coffee consumption: Excessive use of these can cause discoloration of the lips. By following these tips regularly, your lips will naturally turn red and healthy.

Latest Videos