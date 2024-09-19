Essential tips to prevent urinary tract infections: What you need to know

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common in women. Pain during urination, pressure or cramping in the lower abdomen, and changes in the smell or color of urine are all significant symptoms of a UTI.

Taking an antibiotic is the best way to treat a urinary tract infection (UTI). If not treated properly, it can seriously affect the kidneys. It is imperative to see a doctor immediately if you have a urinary tract infection.

Antibiotics are mainly used to treat urinary tract infections. Drink plenty of water and get enough rest. If you are taking medicines for heart disease or kidney related diseases, tell your doctor.

UTIs develop when bacteria from the rectum or feces enter the urethra. Once bacteria enter the urethra, they can travel to other parts of the urinary tract and cause infection. Wipe from front to back after urinating to prevent bacteria from moving from the anus to the genitals.

Urinate as soon as you feel the urge to. This is very important. Holding urine for a long time will only make the germs stronger. Coconut also has many benefits. Regular consumption of coconut water helps UTI sufferers and improves overall urinary health. It acts as a diuretic, but also helps flush the kidneys.

Cranberry juice is the best way to get rid of urinary tract infections. Most people resort to it after getting infected. If cranberry juice is included in the diet daily, urinary tract infections will not occur.

