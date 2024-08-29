Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Balasana to Adho Mukha Svanasana: 5 Best yoga asanas for relief from severe back pain

    Suffering from back pain for a long time? Try these yoga asanas in your morning routine to gain relief. From Balasana to Supta Matsyendrasana, find relief.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Child’s Pose (Balasana)

    How to do it: Kneel on the floor, sit on your heels, and extend your arms forward as you lower the bar. Lay your chest on the bed and take a deep breath.

    Benefits: Stretches the back and hips, helps relieve tension, and promotes relaxation.

     

    article_image2

    Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

    How to do it: Start on your hands and knees. Inhale, bend your back, and raise your head and tailbone (Cow Pose). Exhale and circle your spine, chin, and nose (Cat Pose). you are alternating between these two positions.

    Benefits: Increases the flexibility and mobility of the spine, and stabilizes and strengthens the back.

    article_image3

    Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

    How to do it: From a hands-knee position, lift your hips up and back and straighten your legs into an inverted V. Maintain a hip-width distance between your legs and shoulders.

    Benefits: stretches legs, calves, and spine; strengthens back and shoulders; It helps relieve stress.

     

    article_image4

    Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

    How to Do It: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet about hip-width apart. Keep your hands behind your back and press your feet into the bed as you lift your hips toward the ceiling. Hold, then slowly lower to the ground.

    Benefits: Strengthens the back, glutes, and legs; stretches chest and spine; It helps improve posture.

    article_image5

    Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

    How to Do It: With your arms straight, lie on your back. Your feet should be flat on the ground when you bend your knees. Lower your knees, rest your shoulders on the mat, and gently twist your lower body to one side. Hold it, then switch sides.

    Benefits: stretches the spine and hips; helps relieve tension in the back and shoulders; It allows the spine to move.

