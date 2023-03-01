Redmi's latest 300W fast charging tech can fully charge your phone under 5 minutes | WATCH

Redmi showcased the charging tech in a video on the Chinese social media app Weibo. It used a Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery to demonstrate the 300W charging tech. Watch the video.

With its ridiculous 300W charging technology for devices, Redmi is now making a name for itself in the rapid charging market. The sub-brand of Xiaomi has released a preview for this new feature that will be available on some of its upcoming products. Redmi claims that with this charging pace, a phone can be completely charged in under 5 minutes, which is absurd.

The business has a video to support its assertion and demonstrate how a Redmi phone accomplishes this. Redmi claims that for its trials, it used the 4100mAh Redmi Note 12 Discovery version. According to the manufacturer, the phone's charging technology can reach 50% of its capacity in 2 minutes and 11 seconds and 100% in less than 5 minutes.

For the demonstration of the 300W charging technology, a Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery was used. Since the initial Note 12 Exploration Edition has a 4,300mAh battery, the phone was altered for this test.

At least among Chinese smartphone manufacturers, fast charging is becoming more commonplace. While 65W charging is still not available for Apple and Samsung devices, companies like OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme are introducing at least 80W charging to their mid-range models.

Meanwhile, Realme showcased 240W charging tech at MWC 2023. The ultra-fast charging tech is supported on the new Realme GT 3, which packs a 4,600mAh battery. Realme claims the device can attain full charge in nine and a half minutes, making it the fastest charging tech on a commercially available smartphone.

(Photo: @sondesix | Twitter)