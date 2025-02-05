Vivo T3 Pro to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000

Discover the best gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000 with options from OnePlus, Motorola, Vivo, Infinix, and Poco. Compare specs like processors, displays, and battery life to find the perfect device for your mobile gaming needs.

The demand for gaming phones has surged due to the growing popularity of smartphone gaming, particularly in the low-cost market. Finding the best gadget for your needs, however, might be difficult because practically every company claims that their devices operate very well. With options from manufacturers like Poco, OnePlus, Infinix, and more, we have put together a list of the best smartphones to take into consideration while searching for a gaming device around Rs 25,000 to help you narrow down your selections.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. HDR 10+ color certification, 10-bit color depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 210Hz touch sampling are all supported. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the Nord CE 4 5G.



The gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with OIS. Video calls and selfies are handled by a 16MP front camera. A huge 5,500 mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging is included with the Nord CE 4.

2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo The Moto Edge 50 Neo boasts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and compatibility for HDR10+. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the phone's internal components. The Moto Edge 50 Neo has a triple back camera configuration for those who enjoy taking pictures. This comprises a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP camera on the front allows for excellent selfies.

3. Vivo T3 Pro The 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage are supported by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU. In terms of photography, the gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS. It has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The gadget has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 80W rapid rate.

4. Infinix GT 20 Pro The 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen of the Infinix GT 20 Pro has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. For better graphics performance, the device has the Mali G610-MC6 chipset in addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset.The Pixelworks X5 Turbo, a specialized gaming display processor in the smartphone, improves GPU speed, resolution, and latency. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with the 45W converter that comes with it.

5. Poco X7 Pro The 6.73-inch AMOLED flat screen of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a 1.5K resolution, the screen provides excellent visibility in bright environments. With a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and an instantaneous 2560 Hz rate made especially for gaming, it enables an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is constructed on a 4nm TSMC technology and has a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz. It has UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X memory. A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the phone. It can be fully charged in around 47 minutes because to its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge.

