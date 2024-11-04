UNMISSABLE deal! Grab iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 27,949 on Flipkart; Check details

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 15 Plus 128GB at a discounted price of Rs 27,949 after exchange and bank offers. This limited-time deal includes an HDFC Bank discount and a substantial exchange value, bringing the original price of Rs 66,999 down significantly. Select colors are even available with 10-minute delivery.

Flipkart is selling the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, which is renowned for its strong performance and elegant appearance, at a reduced price of Rs 27,949. This includes exchange and bank discounts for the iPhone 15 Plus 128GB model. Apple fans have an excellent opportunity to purchase the smartphone during this limited-time promotion. Here's how to take advantage of these discounts and get the iPhone 15 Plus at this incredible price.

What is the offer exactly? Flipkart is now selling the 128GB edition of the iPhone 15 Plus for Rs 66,999. Customers of HDFC Bank are eligible for a Rs 3,000 bank discount from the e-tailer. The price of the iPhone 15 Plus would drop to Rs 63,999 as a result. The e-commerce behemoth, which is controlled by Walmart, is also offering a smartphone swap. Customers who trade in their previous phones can receive further savings when they buy an iPhone 15 Plus. You can receive up to Rs 30,050, for instance. As a result, the phone will now only cost Rs 27,949. 10-minute delivery on Flipkart Additionally, Flipkart offers 10-minute delivery for a certain iPhone 15 Plus models. In ten minutes, for instance, you may obtain Black, Blue, Green, and Pink varieties.

All you need to know about iPhone 15 Plus A 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is a feature of the iPhone 15 Plus.

With its cutting-edge A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 Plus offers remarkable performance and efficiency, enabling it to effortlessly tackle even the most taxing activities. The 48MP primary sensor of the back camera system improves the quality of images and videos, especially in low light. The telephoto and ultra wide cameras have also been enhanced, providing a greater variety of shooting options. With its long-lasting battery, the iPhone 15 Plus offers prolonged use all day.

