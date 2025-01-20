UNBELIEVABLE OFFER! OnePlus Nord 4 available under Rs 25,000 | Check Amazon deal details

The OnePlus Nord 4 is now available on Amazon with a significant discount. The 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 28,999, and with an ICICI or RBL Bank card, the effective price drops below Rs 25,000. This offer makes the Nord 4 an even more compelling option in the mid-range segment.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the OnePlus Nord 4. The phone's 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM model is now available on Amazon for Rs 28,999. However, you may receive a further discount with an ICICI Bank card, lowering the effective price to less than Rs 25,000. Recall that the OnePlus Nord 4 was first released in July of last year, with the basic model, which came with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costing Rs 29,999. A metal-unibody construction, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, a flat 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery, and up to 6 years of software update support are among of its key characteristics.

OnePlus Nord 4: Original price and offer details The OnePlus Nord 4's mid-range 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model was originally priced at Rs 32,999, however it is now available on Amazon for Rs 28,999. Originally priced at Rs 35,999, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available at Rs 31,999. This indicates that each of the device's models are offered at a flat discount of Rs 4,000. No conditions attached. However, you will receive a flat Rs 4,000 immediate bank discount at checkout if you use an ICICI Bank credit card (not including Amazon Pay credit cards). As a result, the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions of the OnePlus Nord 4 are now available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. You must have an RBL Bank credit card in order to take advantage of the offer, even if you don't have an ICICI Bank credit card. Customers who have RBL Bank cards can also get a similar Rs 4,000 immediate bank discount if they buy the phone via the company's official website.



OnePlus Nord 4: Is it worth buying? In the mid-range smartphone market, the OnePlus Nord 4 is distinguished by its distinctive style and strong performance combination. Its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU provides quick and fluid performance for both demanding gaming and daily duties. Excellent viewing angles are provided by the bright 6.74-inch flat AMOLED display, and scrolling and animations seem fluid thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord 4's 5,500mAh battery behind the hood also contributes to its remarkable battery life. Additionally, the phone can go from zero to hero in approximately 30 minutes thanks to its compatibility for 100W rapid cable charging. The Nord 4 is also the only phone to feature a metal unibody design in the current day and age. OnePlus has also refined its OxygenOS software, providing a clean and user-friendly experience with minimal bloatware.

