Thinking beyond iPhone 16? Top 5 smartphones to consider in 2024

Looking for alternatives to the iPhone 16? This article explores five compelling options, including the Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, Oppo Find X8, iPhone 15, and OnePlus 12, highlighting their unique features and advantages.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

Given that Apple did not raise the price this time around despite incorporating a number of flagship-style features, such as Apple intelligence, the iPhone 16 must be among the most dependable and well-liked smartphones available in the Indian market at the moment. The iPhone 15 Pro model from last year is improved with features like Camera Control and the Action button, as well as the ability to make exceptional films.

The smartphone still has a number of drawbacks, though, such as a 60Hz display and a 6.1-inch screen that might not be to everyone's taste. Therefore, we have compiled a list of iPhone 16 substitutes that appear to have higher specifications and may end up being superior gadgets in the long term.

article_image2

1. Google Pixel 9

Regarding iPhone 16 substitutes, the Google Pixel 9 is suggested as the top option. Because there is no bloatware and the animations are fluid, Pixel UI has the closest interface to iOS and offers dependable performance.

Additionally. The Google Pixel camera is unquestionably one of the finest for taking pictures, and now since the Pixel 9 series is also very good at taking videos, it seems like a serious competitor for the iPhone 16. Many will contend that in a number of areas, including photography, the camera even outperforms the entry-level iPhone 16.

Additionally, a 6.3-inch, 120Hz panel that is brighter than the iPhone's gives you a significantly quicker display. It's also important to note that the Pixel, which costs Rs 79,999 in India, has 256GB of storage by default, but the iPhone 16, which has a comparable price tag, only has 128GB. Therefore, for many users, the additional storage might be a big benefit.

article_image3

2. Samsung Galaxy S24

Another excellent choice around Rs 80,000 is the Samsung S24, which is a potent rival to the iPhone 16. The phone has many AI functions, including as Google's Circle to Search, in addition to a quicker 120Hz display.

Additionally, Samsung's Galaxy suite of AI capabilities includes features like Instant Slow-mo, Transcription, Live Translate, Photo Assist, and more, all of which may be quite helpful. The iPhone's AI capabilities, including Apple Intelligence, feel nearly infantile when compared directly to the iPhone 16. The S24 is now offered both online and offline for between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000, and it's difficult to find a better deal at this price.

article_image4

3. Oppo Find X8

Oppo launched the Find X8 series in India. The base model, the Oppo Find X8, costs Rs 69,999 and comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Compared to the iPhone 16, this device offers a more diverse optical experience thanks to its triple-camera array optimized by Hasselblad and the most recent MediaTek Dimensity 9400 CPU.

In this, the telephoto camera is crucial. Additionally, you have a much better display with a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel that supports 120Hz. All things considered, this may be a nice choice, but be aware that it runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15. You might want to seek elsewhere if it doesn't appeal to you. It's also important to remember that the gadget will be accessible.

article_image5

4. iPhone 15

We have reasons for including the iPhone 15 as an option to the iPhone 16, which may surprise you. It's also important to note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 are comparable in most ways, like as the 6.1-inch screen size and 60Hz display. You don't need to be concerned about its lifespan because it will continue to be sustained for many years to come. The resale value of the iPhone 15 has also stabilized, so if you decide to sell it in the future, the depreciation will be far lower than that of the iPhone 16.

article_image6

5. OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is another phone that can be a great choice and a formidable rival to the iPhone 16. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a flagship CPU, is included in the OnePlus 12. In addition, you get 12GB of RAM, and OnePlus' OxygenOS makes the phone run quite well most of the time.

OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15 and offers a number of new features, including an updated version of Apple's Dynamic Island, will also soon be available for the phone. Overall, the OnePlus 12 is a terrific choice because of its excellent battery life and lightning-fast charging. In most circumstances, the camera—which Hasselblad also adjusted—remains dependable.

 

