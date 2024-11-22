WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

WhatsApp now offers voice note transcription, allowing users to convert audio messages into text. This feature, accessible via Settings, supports multiple languages and prioritizes user privacy.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Voice notes on WhatsApp are simple, but not the most dependable choice while you're out in public. Nowadays, though, you can just tap on an audio conversation to have it transcribed within the messaging app. Yes, you may now transcribe audio notes on WhatsApp. This feature will be available to all users in the next weeks.

In essence, the transcribed function is a practical means of obtaining a word-by-word written note for the audio discussion. When you want to record discussions and don't want to spend hours writing them down, these are most helpful.

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

article_image2

By default, WhatsApp does not allow voice note transcription. To utilize the new functionality, navigate to Settings – Chats – Voice message transcripts. You may manually enable the transcription feature, and once you do so, a window asking if you want WhatsApp to transcribe the file for you will appear beneath a voice note.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro to Google Pixel 9 Pro: Top 5 alternatives to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

After turning it on, you may use the new WhatsApp function by doing the following:
1.  You receive a voice message.
2. You will have the option to transcribe it on WhatsApp.
3. Click "download."
4.  The average size of the voice note transcription is about 90 MB.
5.  The voice note's text will appear beneath the voice file.

article_image3

You won't see the results on the site since, as we tried in the beta version, WhatsApp's voice note transcription feature only functions on the phone. English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi are the five languages in which the functionality is accessible.

WhatsApp guarantees that every voice communication you send will be encrypted from beginning to end. They are not audible to anybody outside of this discussion, not even WhatsApp. One good thing about the text file's privacy is that you can't share it with anybody.

Also Read | Is WhatsApp draining your mobile battery? Here’s how you can fix it easily

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

BREAKING US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome in major antitrust action snt

US Govt calls for breakup of Google and Chrome to address search monopoly and digital advertising dominance

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased vkp

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

Recent Stories

Navi Mumbai Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over threat to national security See PICS vkp

Navi Mumbai: Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over 'threat to national security'; See PICS

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers ATG

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon