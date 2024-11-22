WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

WhatsApp now offers voice note transcription, allowing users to convert audio messages into text. This feature, accessible via Settings, supports multiple languages and prioritizes user privacy.

Voice notes on WhatsApp are simple, but not the most dependable choice while you're out in public. Nowadays, though, you can just tap on an audio conversation to have it transcribed within the messaging app. Yes, you may now transcribe audio notes on WhatsApp. This feature will be available to all users in the next weeks. In essence, the transcribed function is a practical means of obtaining a word-by-word written note for the audio discussion. When you want to record discussions and don't want to spend hours writing them down, these are most helpful.

By default, WhatsApp does not allow voice note transcription. To utilize the new functionality, navigate to Settings – Chats – Voice message transcripts. You may manually enable the transcription feature, and once you do so, a window asking if you want WhatsApp to transcribe the file for you will appear beneath a voice note. After turning it on, you may use the new WhatsApp function by doing the following:

1. You receive a voice message.

2. You will have the option to transcribe it on WhatsApp.

3. Click "download."

4. The average size of the voice note transcription is about 90 MB.

5. The voice note's text will appear beneath the voice file.

You won't see the results on the site since, as we tried in the beta version, WhatsApp's voice note transcription feature only functions on the phone. English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi are the five languages in which the functionality is accessible.



WhatsApp guarantees that every voice communication you send will be encrypted from beginning to end. They are not audible to anybody outside of this discussion, not even WhatsApp. One good thing about the text file's privacy is that you can't share it with anybody.

