The Samsung Galaxy S26 may launch with satellite voice and video calling, enhancing connectivity during emergencies. The new feature aims to keep users connected even in remote areas without network coverage.
Samsung Galaxy S26: Now you can talk even in places without a network!
Samsung is set to bring a huge change with its Galaxy S26 series. Reports suggest it may feature satellite-based voice and video calls, ensuring users stay connected without a mobile network.
Exynos 2600 Chipset and New Modem
Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chipset is said to be behind this new tech. Its advanced modem supports satellite communication, aiming to surpass Apple's 'Satellite SOS' with direct voice and video calls.
No Mobile Tower, No Worries
How does this help daily? If you're in the mountains or remote areas and lose signal, your Galaxy S26 will switch to Satellite Mode, allowing not just emergency but regular calls and video.
Rural India and Emergency Uses
This will be a boon for people in rural and remote areas of India with poor network coverage. During disasters, it can be a lifesaver. Details on extra charges will be known after launch.
Apple vs. Samsung: The Competition Heats Up
Apple already has satellite messaging on the iPhone 14. But Samsung is one-upping them with voice and video calls, creating stiff competition and securing its premium market share.
When is the Official Announcement?
For now, these are just leaks. Full details will be revealed closer to the Galaxy S26 launch. If successful, this will be a new milestone in smartphone connectivity technology.
