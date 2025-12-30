Image Credit : X

Many smartphone users are forced to charge their devices three or four times a day due to limited battery capacity. To address this issue, manufacturers are now focusing on phones with larger batteries. In line with this trend, OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch a new smartphone featuring a massive 9,000mAh battery, expected to arrive later this month in early 2026.

The device is said to be part of the OnePlus Turbo series and will debut in the Chinese market. According to posts on China’s popular microblogging platform Weibo, bookings for the phone have already begun, although the official launch date remains unconfirmed. Reports suggest the handset will be positioned as a mid-range model and feature a rectangular camera module similar to the OnePlus 15.