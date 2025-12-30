Forget Daily Charging! OnePlus Phone with 9,000mAh Battery Coming Soon
OnePlus is set to launch a new smartphone with a massive 9,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Expected to debut in early 2026, the device promises long battery life and could arrive globally as part of the OnePlus Nord series.
New OnePlus Smartphone
Many smartphone users are forced to charge their devices three or four times a day due to limited battery capacity. To address this issue, manufacturers are now focusing on phones with larger batteries. In line with this trend, OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch a new smartphone featuring a massive 9,000mAh battery, expected to arrive later this month in early 2026.
The device is said to be part of the OnePlus Turbo series and will debut in the Chinese market. According to posts on China’s popular microblogging platform Weibo, bookings for the phone have already begun, although the official launch date remains unconfirmed. Reports suggest the handset will be positioned as a mid-range model and feature a rectangular camera module similar to the OnePlus 15.
OnePlus Turbo Series
The upcoming OnePlus Turbo series smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor, delivering reliable performance for everyday use. The phone is also expected to include an in-display punch-hole camera for selfies and video calls, positioning it as a strong mid-range contender.
A major highlight of the device is its massive 9,000mAh battery, paired with 80W fast charging support. Reports suggest the smartphone may be launched in India and European markets under the OnePlus Nord 6 series branding. The official unveiling is expected at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, and the device has already generated strong interest among users seeking long battery life.
