Redmi 13 to Moto G85: Top 5 mid-range smartphones you can buy

Discover the best budget-friendly 5G smartphones available in 2025 for mid-segment budget. This curated list features top contenders from Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, and more, offering a balance of performance, battery life, and 5G connectivity.

In 2025, there are several great possibilities if you have a budget of about Rs 18,000 - Rs 20,000 for a new smartphone. However, finding a dependable low-cost smartphone with 5G capabilities becomes more challenging because few handsets satisfy 5G coverage requirements while also offering good performance, battery life, and display quality. If you're on a tight budget, we've done the legwork to find you some of the best 5G phones. Also Read | OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which flagship reigns supreme in 2025? Which one should you choose?

1. Motorola G35 This most recent Motorola low-cost model is a good option for anyone seeking for a 5G smartphone for under Rs 10,000. It is also one of the most stylish devices available with a vegan leather finish. With features like full Android, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a tablet with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz, this gadget is clearly better than its competitors for the price it is asking. Price: Rs 9,999 ( on sale) Also Read | Apple’s new slim sensation: iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thin 2. Samsung Galaxy M15 The phone's 6.50-inch touchscreen features a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (FHD+) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Included are 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM. Running Android, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is powered by a 6000mAh non-removable battery. The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G supports proprietary fast charging technology. Three cameras—a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor—are included with the Galaxy M15 5G. It sports a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies. Price: Rs 11,499.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite A bigger 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is a feature of this Nord series model in India. Inside the hole-punch cutout at the top of the flat screen is a 16-megapixel front camera. The primary camera on the back of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is 108 megapixels. Its triple rear camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for closeup photography and depth mapping. The phone's 5,000mAh battery is capable of 67W quick charging right out of the box. By default, the phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side in addition to AI facial recognition. Price: Rs 19,000 (On sale) Also Read | Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro

4. Redmi 13 The phone comes with a 6.79-inch touchscreen display that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+). The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It comes with both 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The Redmi 13 5G, which runs Android 14, is powered by a non-removable 5030mAh battery. 33W quick charging is possible with the Redmi 13 5G. There are two cameras on the rear of the Redmi 13 5G: a 108-megapixel (f/1.75) main camera and a 2-megapixel (macro) camera. Selfies may be taken with its single 13-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 13 5G runs HyperOS, an operating system based on Android 14, and features 128GB of internal storage. Price: Rs 13,999 Also Read | Amazon Republic Day sale 2025: iPhone 15 to iQOO 12; top 5 smartphone deals you can't miss

5. Moto G85 This Moto phone's curved display and quick refresh rate let users see content from a range of apps with vibrant colors and flowing graphics. The recently introduced midrange CPU of the Moto G85 efficiently handles multitasking and gaming. Additionally, it includes a lot of internal storage and expandable RAM to accommodate your needs. For photography, the Moto G85 features two cameras with optical image stabilization (OIS). It also has a high-resolution front-facing camera for selfies. Its massive battery guarantees all-day usage and facilitates rapid charging. Running Android 14, the Moto G85 5G also includes some bloatware and spam notifications. Price: Rs 16,999 (on sale)





Latest Videos