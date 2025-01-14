Apple’s new slim sensation: iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thin

Rumors suggest Apple is developing an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, potentially replacing the Plus model. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts a thickness of around 5.5mm, making it the slimmest iPhone yet, possibly featuring eSIM only and a unique camera setup.

article_image1
iPhone 17 Air

Over the past few years, Apple has remained loyal to its design language. However, there are reports that a new thin-built model, maybe dubbed the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone Slim, may be part of the future iPhone 17 series, which is scheduled to ship in the second half of 2025.

The rumored iPhone 17 Air, also known as the iPhone Slim, is anticipated to be extremely thin, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities International. The current Plus model in the iPhone 17 series is expected to be replaced by this one, which might make it the smallest iPhone Apple has ever made.

article_image2

In his most recent Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided further information regarding the rumored iPhone 17 Air, calling it a "ultra-thin iPhone" with a thickness of roughly 5.5mm. It is anticipated that the small design would only use eSIM and not a traditional SIM card port. Kuo did, however, warn that the absence of a real SIM card might make shipping more difficult, especially in China where eSIM-only phones might not be as popular.

 

article_image3

If Kuo's estimates about the iPhone 17 Air's 5.5mm thickness are correct, it will be the smallest iPhone ever produced, surpassing the 6.9mm iPhone 6 from 2014. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 6.25 mm thick, according previous rumors. The most current iPhone 16 is 7.8 mm thick in contrast. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Slim is anticipated to have a thickness of 6 mm.

Additionally, the new iPhone 17 Air is expected to cost between $1,299 and $1,500, which will undoubtedly make it difficult to sell when the Pro variants are available for far less. According to rumors, it will have 8GB of RAM and an A18 or A19 CPU with Apple Intelligence compatibility.

article_image4

It's likely that this new slim smartphone will have the first-ever Apple 5G and Wi-Fi processors. It is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Air would have a 6.6-inch OLED ProMotion screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Apple's restricted ability to provide a single 48MP back camera and a 24MP selfie camera on the front may be the only significant change brought about by the thin design.

