Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro

Flipkart's Republic Day sale, the Monumental Sale, offers significant discounts on the iPhone 16 series. The sale runs until January 19th and includes price drops on various iPhone 16 models, with potential additional bank card discounts.

iPhone 16 Pro

Flipkart has started its Republic Day sale on its platform, dubbed as Monumental Sale. It is already live on the website and will continue until January 19. Flipkart promises to provide significant savings on the iPhone 16 series and other well-known smartphones throughout this sale time. There's no assurance that the pricing would stay the same until the last day of the Republic Day sale on Flipkart, even though the e-commerce behemoth has a history of altering offer prices over the holiday sale season.

Flipkart is offering discounts of up to Rs 12,000 on the new iPhone 16 series during their most recent Monumental Sale. First, let's look at the regular model's bargain pricing. Next, we'll look at additional iPhone discounts. Since the iPhone 16 was first released in India at Rs 79,999, there is a flat discount offer of Rs 12,000 on the gadget, which is currently on sale for Rs 67,999 with no restrictions or limitations. However, please note that this pricing is only available on the Flipkart mobile app at this time; the price tag on the website is Rs 69,999. Customers may receive discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on bank cards, such as HDFC bank credit cards.

Similarly, during the Flipkart Monumental sale, the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Rs 79,999. Flipkart is offering a total discount of Rs 9,901 on this Plus model, which was originally listed at Rs 89,900. If you decide to pay with a bank card, such as an HDFC bank credit card, you can receive a discount of up to Rs 4,000. This deal is available on Flipkart's website and mobile app, just like it is on the iPhone 16 Pro.

In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro was heavily discounted during the Flipkart Republic Day sale, bringing its price down to Rs 1,12,900. There is a flat reduction of Rs 7,000 because the Pro version was priced at Rs 1,19,900 when it was first released in India. However, Flipkart charges more for models of other colors, and the discount price listed is exclusively for the white model. With bank cards, you can receive an extra discount of up to Rs 5,000, which would further lower the phone's cost. Finally, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped from Rs 1,44,900 to Rs 1,37,900. It is crucial to remember that these costs are for the basic storage options. Flipkart offers discounts on a variety of storage options.



Latest Videos