OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which flagship reigns supreme in 2025? Which one should you choose?

The OnePlus 13 challenges the Samsung Galaxy S24 with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, massive 6000mAh battery, and Hasselblad-branded triple 50MP camera setup. This comparison analyzes display, performance, battery, camera, and price differences to determine the superior flagship.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone was just released in India, competing with the flagship models of other well-known smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung. With the Android ecosystem powering the OnePlus 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S24, the main issue is whether the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has finally overtaken its Korean competitor. This is a thorough comparison of the two phones' features, costs, and color options.

One Plus 13 Smartphone

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Display The 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 13 has a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). The OnePlus 13 has a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top, departing from the curved display of its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz. Among the three phones, the Galaxy S24 is the only one with an LTPO panel, which allows it to change the screen refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz depending on the app that is open.

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Processor The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, which supports 12/16/24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage, powers the next OnePlus flagship. For Galaxy S24, the Exynos 2400 CPU and Xclipse 940 GPU power the smartphone. It has a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W rapid charging capability.



OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Battery The enormous 6,000mAh battery of the OnePlus 13 supports both 50W wireless charging and 100W cable fast charging. In addition to a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-style MagSafe charging, OnePlus is releasing new magnetic covers for the OnePlus 13.

The Hasselblad-branded OnePlus 13 has three 50-megapixel cameras: a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle camera, a Sony LYT 8008 main camera, and a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The ultra-wide-angle lens only provides EIS, however the main and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS. A 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for video calls and selfies is located on the front. With a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, the Galaxy S24 has a triple camera configuration. It has a front-facing 12MP camera.

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Price The Galaxy S24 comes in three different color options: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black. In India, the Galaxy S24's 8GB RAM/256GB storage model costs Rs 79,999, while the 8GB RAM/512GB storage model costs RS 89,999.



Starting at ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, Rs 71,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variation, and Rs 84,999 for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage model, the OnePlus 13 has seen a significant price increase from the previous year.

