iQOO Z9s to iQOO Z9: Check out 5 best iQOO smartphones under Rs 20,000

Performance-driven smartphones are iQOO's specialty, and its lineup of smartphones under Rs 20,000 is no different. There are several versions available, each with a combination of characteristics to meet different demands. These are the best iQOO phones under Rs 20,000 that are available in the Indian market.

1. iQOO Z9s At less than Rs 20,000, the iQOO Z9s 5G is a fantastic choice for applications requiring a lot of performance because it has the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. The gadget has a curved screen, which many people think gives it a high-end feel. It also comes with a sizable 5,500mAh battery, IP64 water and dust protection, and two color options: Onyx Green and Titanium Matte.



iQOO Z9x

2. iQOO Z9X At Rs 11,999, the iQOO Z9X 5G is an additional good choice. It has a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU. The phone has two stereo speakers and a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, it has IP64 water and dust protection. Three versions of the gadget are offered: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Storm Grey and Tornado Green are among the possible colors.

3. iQOO Z9 The iQOO Z9 5G is another variant in the Z9 series. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, two stereo speakers, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The gadget has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging and 8GB of RAM. The primary camera configuration consists of a 50MP Sony sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor, and the fingerprint scanner is built into the screen. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies. Graphene Blue and Brushed Green are the two color options for the Z9 5G, which comes in two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.



4. iQOO Z9 Lite Another great option is the iQOO Z9 Lite, which costs Rs 10,499 (the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,499). It has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Along with a 5,000mAh battery, the basic variant of the phone has 4GB of RAM. 5. iQOO Z7 Pro The 5G smartphone features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200.5 G SoC. The phone comes in two storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It has a dual camera setup for photography and video recording.

