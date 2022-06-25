Nothing (1): Want to buy smartphone? You need special invite for it; Details here

Nothing has said that anybody interested in purchasing the Nothing Phone 1 must pre-order the smartphone before it is released on July 12. Furthermore, the pre-booking includes an invite system, and there is a good probability you will be on a waiting.

Nothing Phone 1 is still riding the hype train. The most recent news is that the firm is now providing you the opportunity to pre-order the phone through the popular invite system, which brings you back to the early days of OnePlus on the market.

OnePlus employed a similar strategy to generate curiosity and demand for its debut smartphone, the OnePlus One. Carl Pei, Founder of Nothing, is now duplicating the concept with the launch of his company's first smartphone.

The invite method implies that the corporation intends to evaluate demand and create units depending on orders received. This selling mechanism is also relevant to purchasers in India, who will be able to purchase the tablet on Flipkart when it releases next month.

Here's how to pre-book the phone?

Go to the Nothing website and select the pre-booking option. First, choose "Learn More," and then select the "Join the Waitlist" button.

Nothing will request your Google or Apple ID in order to establish or log in to your Nothing account. According to the firm, you should log in using the same email address that you used to register with Flipkart. Otherwise, you will not get the invitation.

Nothing will send an invite to your email address if you are eligible. You will be able to view the waiting number and improve your chances by referring others to use your code to pre-book and receive the invite. All of this seems like a lot of work simply to get a smartphone.

Another motivation for you to pre-book the phone is provided by the firm. Pre-ordering the Nothing Phone 1 entitles you to a Rs 2,000 discount off the final price, which will be disclosed in the following weeks.

