Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    In this day and age of digital progress, one cannot afford to fall behind. While juggling a hectic schedule in today's fast-paced world, it's equally important to prioritise remaining active and healthy. Smartwatches may be a valuable tool in achieving personal health objectives. Here are some of the top smartwatches available for less than Rs 5,000.

    Noise Colorfit Ultra 2

    The smartwatch has a stainless steel casing and a 1.78" AMOLED display. Its health suite features include blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and other functions. It features over 100 different watch faces. The business offers a battery life of 7 days. It is water-resistant to IP68 standards.

    The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 costs Rs 4,999. Color options include navy gold, jet black, silver grey, and olive green.

    Amazfit Bip U Pro

    Amazfit Bip U Pro may be an excellent partner for your smart workout regimen. The GPS-enabled gadget has over 60 sports modes to ensure that none of your activities get off course. The gadget has capabilities like as blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring to ensure your overall well-being.

    The battery allows you to use the device without charging for up to 5 days, even after vigorous use. The device's 50m water resistance allows you to swim while wearing it. Message notification, music control, alarm clock, stopwatch, find my phone, remote control mobile phone camera, and weather prediction are among the other functions. The Amazfit Bip U Pro costs Rs 4,999.

    Realme Watch 2 Pro

    Realme introduces this wristwatch with a 1.75" (4.4 cm) touchscreen display and dual-satellite GPS capability to help you seem like an expert. The watch can track up to 90 different types of fitness activity. The battery has a long lasting life. The gadget is outfitted with a blood oxygen sensor and a heart rate monitor so you can keep track of your vitals.

    Music control, remote camera, find phone, meditation, stopwatch, weather forecast, cloud multi-dial, multi-language, data storage, call notification, message reminder, alarm reminder, step goal completion reminder are among the other functions.

    The strap of the smartwatch is available in three different colours: space grey, metallic silver, and neo grey. The Realme Watch 2 Pro costs Rs 4,999.

    Fire-Boltt Incredible

    If you're searching for something less expensive, the Fire-Boltt Incredible is an excellent alternative. The smartphone has 28 sports modes as well as a circular AMOLED display.

    Other features include a breath analyzer, heart rate tracking, and a SPO2 monitor. The battery in the gadget is touted to last up to 7 days in regular operation and 20 days in standby mode. The smartwatch is now priced at Rs 3,999.

    Redmi Watch 2 Lite

    The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has a 1.55-inch TFT touch display. It is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 and above, as well as iOS 10.0 and higher. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite includes a heart-rate monitor, GPS-based location monitoring, and other features. There are also 100 watch faces, 100 training modes, and 17 professional modes included. According to the business, the gadget may provide up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch is now priced at Rs 4,999.

