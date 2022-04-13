Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 series price leaked; Pro, Pro Max likely to cost higher than expected

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    The source, known as AppleLeaksPro, just released a blog post in which he outlines the cost of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will replace the iPhone 13 Mini as the differentiating feature in this year's iPhone range, and will cost $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini.

    This year's Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to undergo a significant change. While we are still a few months away from the formal introduction, there have been a slew of rumours speculating on what the new iPhone series will look like. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to a source, the Pro and Pro Max versions in the iPhone 14 series will be priced higher than predicted.

    Also Read | Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    The source, known as AppleLeaksPro, just released a blog post in which he outlines the cost of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will replace the iPhone 13 Mini as the differentiating feature in this year's iPhone range, and will cost $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions, on the other hand, will cost $100 more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 will cost the same as its predecessor.

    Also Read | Apple likely working on 'USB-C power adapter', may charge 2 iPhones

    The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to use a pill-shaped hole punch design to replace the notch. According to sources, Apple will also release an iPhone 14 Max this year, which would be a larger version of the iPhone 14, while the firm will abandon the smaller iPhone Mini.

    Apple is also expected to provide a revised version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being the only versions to include the A16 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company is expected to release an improved camera module for the iPhone 14 series.

    Also Read | Apple working on gaming controller? Here's what new patents suggest

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27 Check expected price features and more gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today from price to features know it all gcw

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today; from price to features, know it all

    Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today Know specifications price colours and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today; Know specifications, price, colours and more

    OnePlus first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N Report gcw

    OnePlus' first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N: Report

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India

    Recent Stories

    Raj Thackeray is not that important: Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers - adt

    'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding Karan Johar wishes the couple for new beginning and more drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    football Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics snt

    Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23-ayh

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as Shehbaz Sharif orders diplomatic passport reports gcw

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as PM Shehbaz orders diplomatic passport

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon