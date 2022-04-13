iPhone 14 series price leaked; Pro, Pro Max likely to cost higher than expected
This year's Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to undergo a significant change. While we are still a few months away from the formal introduction, there have been a slew of rumours speculating on what the new iPhone series will look like. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to a source, the Pro and Pro Max versions in the iPhone 14 series will be priced higher than predicted.
The source, known as AppleLeaksPro, just released a blog post in which he outlines the cost of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will replace the iPhone 13 Mini as the differentiating feature in this year's iPhone range, and will cost $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions, on the other hand, will cost $100 more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 will cost the same as its predecessor.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to use a pill-shaped hole punch design to replace the notch. According to sources, Apple will also release an iPhone 14 Max this year, which would be a larger version of the iPhone 14, while the firm will abandon the smaller iPhone Mini.
Apple is also expected to provide a revised version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being the only versions to include the A16 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company is expected to release an improved camera module for the iPhone 14 series.
