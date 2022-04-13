iPhone 14 series price leaked; Pro, Pro Max likely to cost higher than expected

The source, known as AppleLeaksPro, just released a blog post in which he outlines the cost of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will replace the iPhone 13 Mini as the differentiating feature in this year's iPhone range, and will cost $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini.

This year's Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to undergo a significant change. While we are still a few months away from the formal introduction, there have been a slew of rumours speculating on what the new iPhone series will look like. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to a source, the Pro and Pro Max versions in the iPhone 14 series will be priced higher than predicted. Also Read | Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

The source, known as AppleLeaksPro, just released a blog post in which he outlines the cost of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will replace the iPhone 13 Mini as the differentiating feature in this year's iPhone range, and will cost $200 more than the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions, on the other hand, will cost $100 more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 will cost the same as its predecessor. Also Read | Apple likely working on 'USB-C power adapter', may charge 2 iPhones