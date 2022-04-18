Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27, first tablet in India in 7 years; Know price, features & more

    The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be introduced with the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The Xiaomi Pad 5 was previously released in the company's native market of China as well as other foreign markets.

    Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27 first tablet in India in 7 years Know price features more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    After a lengthy wait, Xiaomi will release the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27 featuring 33W fast charging and a Snapdragon 860 SoC. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be presented in India with the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro, and it will be the company's first tablet launch in the nation in seven years. Xiaomi has previously introduced the Mi Pad in the nation in 2015.

    The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be introduced with the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The Xiaomi Pad 5 was previously released in the company's native market of China as well as other foreign markets.

    The Xiaomi Pad 5's Indian form is expected to have the same characteristics as the worldwide variants, and the tablet will fight with rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Lenovo Tab P11, Realme Pad, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE, among others.

    Specifications

    The Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and runs on the company's proprietary MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The tablet is powered by an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capabilities and measures 254.69166.256.85mm in length and 511 grammes in weight. The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 13MP camera on the rear and an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29; Know expected price, features & more

    Other tablet features include USB Type-C audio, quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.  The display is an 11-inch WQXGA with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Price

    The Xiaomi Pad 5 costs CNY 1,999 (about Rs 24,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 256GB storage model. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available in China in 2021. The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, which is available in China with 5G and Wi-Fi, is unlikely to be released in India.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22; know expected features, price

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22 know expected features price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22; know expected features, price

    Google Pixel Watch with wear OS 3 point 1 expected to be launched soon gcw

    Google Pixel Watch with wear OS 3.1 expected to be launched soon

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27 Know expected features and price gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Know expected features and price

    AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022 gcw

    AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022

    Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27 Check expected price features and more gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

    Recent Stories

    Zoya Akhtar The Archies starring Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Khushi Kapoor goes on floors drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor goes on floors

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper

    Larsen and Toubro Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create USD 22 billion firm Report gcw

    L&T Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create $22 billion firm: Report

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022 snt

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022

    Price of natural gas in US surges to 13-year high due to Ukraine conflict - adt

    Price of natural gas in US surges to 13-year high due to Ukraine conflict

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon