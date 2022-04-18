Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27, first tablet in India in 7 years; Know price, features & more

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be introduced with the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The Xiaomi Pad 5 was previously released in the company's native market of China as well as other foreign markets.

After a lengthy wait, Xiaomi will release the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27 featuring 33W fast charging and a Snapdragon 860 SoC. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be presented in India with the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro, and it will be the company's first tablet launch in the nation in seven years. Xiaomi has previously introduced the Mi Pad in the nation in 2015.

The Xiaomi Pad 5's Indian form is expected to have the same characteristics as the worldwide variants, and the tablet will fight with rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Lenovo Tab P11, Realme Pad, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE, among others.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and runs on the company's proprietary MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The tablet is powered by an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capabilities and measures 254.69166.256.85mm in length and 511 grammes in weight. The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 13MP camera on the rear and an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Other tablet features include USB Type-C audio, quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C. The display is an 11-inch WQXGA with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Price

The Xiaomi Pad 5 costs CNY 1,999 (about Rs 24,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 256GB storage model. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available in China in 2021. The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, which is available in China with 5G and Wi-Fi, is unlikely to be released in India.

