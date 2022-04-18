Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22; know expected features, price

    According to a global Samsung press release, the Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a pixel density of 394 per inch. The Galaxy M52 5G, like the Galaxy M53 5G, has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a comparable resolution. Both smartphones appear to have a comparable screen from the outside.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Samsung announced the Galaxy M53 5G a few days ago, and the firm is currently preparing to market the device in India. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be released in India on April 22, 2022, according to the South Korean tech giant. The smartphone is the successor of the Galaxy M52 5G, which was released last year, and it has the potential to become Samsung's best-selling mid-range smartphone.

    While the Galaxy M53 5G improves on numerous elements of the Galaxy M52 5G, there are certain areas where it falls short. Although the pricing of the Galaxy M53 5G has not yet been confirmed, it will not be long before it is known.

    As a newer smartphone, the Galaxy M53 5G is expected to beat the preceding model in the range. That appears not to be the case. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It is, however, significantly less powerful than the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor found in the Galaxy M52 5G.

    On the rear of the Galaxy M53 5G is a quad-camera system. The smartphone's main camera is a 108MP sensor, with an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The Galaxy M52 5G, on the other hand, boasts a triple back camera arrangement with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. Both smartphones, however, include a 32MP front-facing camera.

