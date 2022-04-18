iPhone 13 available for Rs 54,350? Here's how you can buy Apple smartphone

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It has two 12MP rear cameras and one 12MP selfie camera. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset.

The Apple iPhone 13 Product Red 128GB is available at Rs 54,350, subject to certain restrictions and conditions. The iPhone 13, which was announced in 2021, is currently priced at Rs 71,900 on Amazon India. It's being offered for 10% cheaper than its original asking price of Rs 79,900. Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

As part of the exchange scheme, Amazon will also buy your old phone. It is providing up to Rs 12,500 as an exchange value for the iPhone 13, however this is the maximum amount allowed and only a few individuals would be able to obtain it. To obtain the most exchange value, the phone must be in good physical condition, with no scratches, dents, or damage. Also Read | iPhone 14 series price leaked; Pro, Pro Max likely to cost higher than expected

Customers may determine the value of their old phone by inputting basic information such as the brand name, model, and IMEI number. An estimated exchange rate will be presented automatically for it. Even at the maximum conversion rate of Rs 12,500, the iPhone 13 costs Rs 59,350, but when the rapid Rs 5,000 reduction is applied, the price drops to Rs 54,350. Cardholders of HDFC Bank can enjoy a Rs 5,000 instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 47,940.