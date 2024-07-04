Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra in India, to compete against Samsung Galaxy Flip6; Check specs, price & more

This new addition to Motorola’s lineup, which follows the Razr 40 Ultra from last year, boasts several impressive upgrades and aims to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Flip6. The Razr 50 Ultra features a larger 4-inch cover display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola's newest foldable smartphone, was introduced in India. The more affordable Razr 50 model and the Razr 50 Ultra were first released last month in China and a few other international regions.

Running Android 14, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) handset. It has a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED inner display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 413ppi pixel density. With a 165Hz refresh rate, a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixel) LTPO pOLED screen that supports HDR10+, and a vegan leather coating on the back, the cover display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. The aluminium used in the frame adds to its upscale appearance. Under the hood, the Razr 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This combination ensures smooth performance and ample storage space for apps, media, and more.



Camera configuration Notable is the Razr 50 Ultra's camera configuration. It has two external cameras: a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the inside display, there's also a 32-megapixel camera. To improve photography and video recording, the camera system is outfitted with a number of AI-powered features, such as an action engine, auto grin capture, and gesture capture.

Battery details A 4,000mAh battery that can handle 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging powers the Razr 50 Ultra. A 68W charger is included with the phone. It weighs 189 grammes and has dimensions of 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09 mm when open and 73.99 x 88.09 x 15.32 mm when closed.

Price and availability The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage was released in India for Rs. 99,999. Three colour options are available: Peach Fuzz, Spring Green, and Midnight Blue. The phone will go on sale from July 20 to July 21 during Amazon Prime Day 2024, as well as on Motorola's website and at a number of prestigious retail locations, including Reliance Digital.

Early bird offers With Motorola's early bird discount of Rs. 5,000, the actual price drops to Rs. 94,999. Customers who pay with specific bank cards might also receive an immediate bank discount of Rs. 5,000. The monthly minimum for no-cost EMI choices is Rs. 5,000. Jio is also offering packaged discounts to entice you.



Motorola hopes to establish itself as a formidable contender in the industry by drawing in customers searching for cutting-edge and fashionable foldable smartphones with the Razr 50 Ultra.

