iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold & more: 5 most-awaited smartphones of 2023

It's difficult to predict what will happen to the smartphone market in 2023. However, since businesses like Apple, Google, and Samsung largely follow the same launch schedule each year, it is easy to make some reasonable assumptions. For instance, the iPhone 15 series is scheduled to release in September and may have USB-C charging for the first time. One of the first new phones we'll see in 2023 will be the Galaxy S23 if Samsung sticks to its usual release schedule. Let's take a look at the most awaited smartphones of 2023:

Google Pixel Fold Many people think that the Google Pixel Fold will be released in the upcoming year because it has long been rumoured to be in development. The Pixel Fold may be known as the Pixel Notepad and support styluses. According to Google Page Tech's leaked render photos, the Pixel Fold could have a bigger exterior display than the Oppo Find N. A 9.5 MP front-facing camera might be housed within the Pixel Fold's outer display. With a glass back design and triple cameras, the rear resembles the Pixel 7 Pro. It's possible that the cameras will include a 48 MP telephoto lens, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 50 MP primary lens, although this hasn't been verified yet.

iQoo 11 5G series The most awaiting iQoo 11 5G series will be officially launched in India on 10 January 2023. The series includes two flagship phones - iQoo 11 5G and iQoo 11 Pro 5G. The iQoo 11 5G Series has already made its debut in China. On January 13, the iQoo 11 Series is anticipated to be on sale in India. It is likely to have 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen along with 1440x3200 pixel resolution, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset. It might have 5,000mAh battery with 120watt fast charging capability. Further, it would have 50MP main camera along with 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor. The company's new flagship, the iQOO 11 Pro, is expected to surpass all current models once it hits the Indian market. It's anticipated that the phone would combine a powerful 16GB of RAM with a tonne of quick storage with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Regarding the iQOO 11 Pro's other characteristics, previous leaks have indicated that it would have Vivo's V2 image processing processor.

Xiaomi 13 series The company's future flagship, the Xiaomi 13, is expected to compete with high-end and premium smartphones from manufacturers like Apple and Samsung. The phone is said to have Leica-tuned cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Once it is released, the Xiaomi 13 will replace the Xiaomi 12, which made its debut in India earlier this year. According to rumours, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a stunning display, a big battery, and a potent processing combination within. The phone is said to have Leica-tuned cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone is scheduled for a China debut at the beginning of next month and is also anticipated to arrive in India soon.

iPhone 15 series Online rumours about the next iPhone 15 series have been circulating. The Pro Max variation from this year is reportedly being replaced by the Ultra model for the following year. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro models will have the new Dynamic Island feature that was first exhibited on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A USB-C connector will be included with the iPhone 15 series, according to many sources. Apple apparently intends to discontinue using its exclusive Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could pack Apple's A15 chipset, whereas the Pro and Ultra models will likely use the new Apple A17 Bionic chip. Apple may rename the Pro Max model as iPhone 15 Ultra and it is said to feature a periscope lens at the back, along with other sensors.