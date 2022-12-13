Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

The best mobile phones available in India across the price ranges offer powerful performance but are also capable of taking brilliant pictures that can even rival professional cameras. The very best phones offer great cameras, the kind of performance you need to multitask and enough battery life to last the whole day. Here are top 5 smartphones that made headlines this year.

Just a few weeks remain in the year 2022 until it finally bids us farewell. This year has seen a lot, just like every single year has. In terms of technology as well, a lot has changed in 2022. Tech businesses and phone manufacturers have introduced hundreds of new mobile phones, innovations, and technology this year. As this year ends, let's take a look at the top 5 smartphones which made the maximum buzz this year.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max This year, Apple did not hold back. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are Apple's most powerful and feature-rich smartphones to date, which is understandable. The already quick iPhone 13 Pros are outperformed by the A16 Bionic processor. The 48-megapixel primary back camera produces stunningly vivid images, the Action mode produces even more steady films, and the selfie camera now has autofocus. Additionally, the Dynamic Island has replaced the notch, and new safety measures including satellite-based Emergency SOS and crash detection have been included. The iPhone 14 Pros fulfil all requirements when combined with iOS 16, which offers significant features including a programmable lock screen, the capacity to edit and unsend iMessages, and the reappearance of the battery percentage indicator. Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Here's how much it may cost

Nothing Phone (1) Nothing's Phone (1) is included on our list despite its average features (mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ processor, average cameras), as it stands out thanks to its attractive design and affordable pricing. The configurable Glyph LED interface seen through the clear glass back of the Phone 1 indicates it is not an exact replica of the iPhone, despite the device's general form resembling the iPhone. Also Read | OnePlus 11 specs leaked! Likely to have triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery & more

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's best non-foldable smartphone, boasts several capabilities that the iPhone 14 Pro lacks, including a S Pen pen and two telephoto lenses that offer an amazing 10x to 100x magnification range. The elegant design, enormous Super AMOLED display, excellent battery life, and top-notch cameras all contribute to the device's overall excellence. There is no better smartphone than the Galaxy S22 Ultra if you like Android since it will always be more customisable than iOS. Also Read | Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, claims it to be superior to Phone 1 | WATCH

Google Pixel 7 & Google Pixel 7 Pro Google finally succeeded in creating a truly flagship phone this year with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro after struggling for several years to do so. With a 120Hz display, an AI-enhanced triple-lens camera system, and aggressive pricing that undercuts both Apple and Samsung, the latter has all the bells and whistles. The Pixel 7 Pro is the model to choose if you want a straightforward Android phone with the finest screen, cameras, battery life, and design. Also Read | It's CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5, will come with 200MP camera