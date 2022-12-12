Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5, will come with 200MP camera

    Smartphone brand Xiaomi has revealed the launch date of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus phone in India. As announced by the company via Redmi India official Twitter handle, the handset will be unveiled in the country on January 5, 2023.

    In India, the Redmi Note 12 series will go on sale the first week of January. The business has extended a formal invitation confirming that the launch of the smartphone line will occur on January 5. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will officially launch in India on the scheduled day, according to the invitation. The business has not yet stated if it would introduce further Redmi Note 12 versions in the nation next month.

    In addition to the debut date, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will include the same 200-megapixel primary rear camera as the Chinese version, according to the smartphone maker. To recall, the Redmi Note 12 series has been readily accessible in China for the past few months, and the 200-megapixel Note 12 Pro Plus that is currently on the market is also available.

    We anticipate that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus India edition will have the same set of features as the Chinese model, despite the fact that the manufacturer hasn't released any more details.

    The 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display for the Redmi Note 12 variant has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, according to the specs. It is driven by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM.

    The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a 200-megapixel triple camera system on the back of the device. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera within the punch hole for selfies and video calls. The business most likely intends to compete with the recently released Realme 10 Pro Plus, which has a starting price of Rs 24999, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

