7 best smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Here are 7 smartwatches under Rs10,000 offer affordable style and functionality. With sleek designs and diverse features, these wearables cater to various preferences, combining affordability and technology for a seamless user experience.



In a world where modern and elegant devices rule, people are looking for smartwatches that blend affordability with cutting-edge capabilities, which has led to a spike in demand for models under Rs 10000. These gadgets are no longer just for showing time; they can also be used as fitness trackers, communication centres, and fashionable wrist ornaments for both casual and tech-loving users.



OnePlus Nord Watch This watch guarantees crystal-clear sight even in direct sunshine thanks to its vivid 1.78" AMOLED display, which has a peak brightness of 500 nits. Take advantage of a basic circular 2.5D design, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a quick, fluid interface that reduces motion blur for a responsive experience. Easily sync with the N Health App on your phone to monitor 105 different exercise modes, such as cricket, yoga, and meditation. This wristwatch matches your busy lifestyle with an impressive 30-day standby and 10-day battery life. Durability and style are guaranteed by its IP68 waterproof and dust-resistant metal casing and stylish sporty strap. Gain access to one-tap health metrics, such as 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 blood oxygen, stress and sleep monitoring, and women's health tracking for period prediction. Because of its improved stability and quick transmission, Bluetooth 5.2 technology is compatible with iOS 11.0 and Android 6.0 and above.



Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch With a brighter pixel resolution and striking new colours, enjoy a crisper experience on this 1.96" Super AMOLED Display with Always On Display. With SingleSync BT Calling and Quick Replies, which enable up to 50 contacts on iOS and 100 contacts on Android, you can stay connected with ease. With just ten minutes, NitroFast Charging guarantees a full day's power. With just one tap, you can access more than 200 watchfaces, 110+ sports modes, built-in games, and an AI voice assistant, opening up a world of possibilities. Put your health first with features specifically designed for women's health, such as auto-stress monitoring, 24-hour heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and Spo2 measuring.

CrossBeats Nexus Experience the magnificence of the largest 2.1" AMOLED full touch screen, which has a brightness of 700 nits to produce the most vivid pictures. This wristwatch elevates voice commands to a new level because to Chat GPT. With enhanced storage capacity, Ebook Access allows you to keep up to 10 volumes and access your favourite e-books while on the road. With a 250 MAH battery, you can enjoy long-lasting power for up to 6 days of use and an amazing 30 days on standby. With the integrated barometer, compass, altimeter, and in-app GPS navigation, you can easily traverse new terrain and new roads. Keep in contact with ClearComm Technology and the most recent 5.3 chipset for easy Bluetooth calling that is integrated with Siri and Google Assistant for intelligent conversation. Select from more than 100 sport modes, synchronise your workouts with the MActive Pro app, and use AI health tracking to monitor your fitness data.



Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Discover the power of its 1.43" AMOLED 2.5D Display, which offers striking clarity with a 460*460 pixel High Resolution and 700 NITS Peak Brightness. With a 5-day battery life (without Bluetooth calling or Always On Display), a 3-hour rapid charge with a 3.7V to 5V converter, and a handy 20% charge in just 30–40 minutes, you may enjoy a flawless experience. With TWS Connection, you may connect your headphones for a musical diversion from the 4GB internal storage and embrace adaptability. Reach your fitness objectives while keeping track of every step, calorie, and dance class detail with 300 Sports Modes. Get calls and social media updates, keep an eye on your health indicators (such as heart rate, sleep, and SpO2). With 110 built-in watch faces, you may customise your watch every day. The smooth rotating button makes navigating a breeze.



Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition This wearable watch is compatible with Google's Wear OS and works well with both the newest models of iOS and Android phones, providing a flexible experience. Savour the 24-hour plus multi-day Extended Mode, which meets your demands by quickly charging to 80% capacity in 30 minutes using the magnetic dock. Always on Display now comes with an abundance of customisable watch faces and brighter colours. This watch makes sure you keep occupied and connected with hundreds of applications covering social media, music, fitness, and more. With its three ATM design, it's ideal for every kind of activity. GPS-enabled activity modes along with automatic tracking of activity objectives, sleep, heart rate, and other metrics enhance your health journey.



Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Take in the splendour of a 1.96" AMOLED display and see life as it happens on a bigger screen. Remain unstoppable for up to 7 days with its impressive battery life, which charges entirely in under 2 hours. With the help of the NoiseFit app, you can easily track your activities and receive prizes while reaching your fitness objectives. Experience incredibly clear Bluetooth calling with Tru SyncTM-powered devices, enhanced with a MEMS microphone for improved calling clarity. Use the functional crown to navigate with ease, and take advantage of the Always On Display for convenient accessibility. The smartwatch, charger, user handbook, warranty card, and strap adjustment toolbox are all included in the package.

Noise Halo Plus Take in the striking clarity of its 1.46-inch AMOLED display, which has an always-on function and a resolution of 466 by 466 pixels. Thanks to the 300mAh battery, which charges completely in only two hours, enjoy a 7-day battery life that may be extended to 2 days when calling is enabled. Take command of your surroundings with Bluetooth calling powered by Tru SyncTM, remote music playback, and volume adjustments. Discover a world of exercise and wellness with the IP68 water resistance, 100 sports modes, and Noise wellness SuiteTM. Easy progress monitoring, health updates, and friendly competition are all guaranteed by the NoiseFit app. Examine productivity tools such as calculators, stopwatches, alarms, timers, global clocks, weather updates, and rapid answers.