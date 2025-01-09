Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025: iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 series and more to get MASSIVE discounts!

Flipkart's Republic Day sale starts January 13 for Plus members and January 14 for everyone else. Deep discounts are expected on products like the iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 Plus, CMF Phone 1, and MacBook Air M2.

A well-known online store has revealed the dates and deals for its much awaited Republic Day sale. For the general public, the sale will commence on January 14; for Plus members, the reduced products will be available starting on January 13. The iPhone 16, MacBook Air M2, Galaxy S24 series, and other smartphones have been made available on the platform. Discounts on a number of well-known smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24+, Moto Edge 50 Pro, Nothing CMF Phone 1, and others, will be available to attendees starting next week. Flipkart has disclosed the bargains that will be offered on the iPhone 16, Pro, Plus, and Pro Max during the Republic Day sale event, albeit we do not yet have the price information for every item. Those who have a Flipkart Plus subscription will get access to it one day ahead of schedule, starting on January 14. Here are some of the top offers that have already been made public:

1. Apple iPhone 16 The Apple iPhone 16 will cost less than Rs 64,000 during the sale. It will be discounted by Rs 15,000 from its initial price of Rs 79,900. To take advantage of the promotion, you might have to choose which bank cards to use. Furthermore, it is probable that the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also be available at a reduced cost.





2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus The Galaxy S24 Plus will retail for less than Rs 60,000 prior to the release of the Galaxy S25 series. For those who don't know, the smartphone cost Rs 99,999 when it was first released. The gadget has a triple camera configuration and is loaded with Galaxy AI technologies. 3. CMF Phone 1 The Flipkart Republic Day sale will see the CMF Phone 1 8+128GB model for less than Rs 14,000. In July, the smartphone debuted in India for Rs 16,999. 4. MacBook Air M2 It is anticipated that the MacBook Air M2 would cost less than Rs 75,000. It's interesting to note that it's the 16GB RAM version, which typically costs about Rs 90,000. It is important to note that the platform has not yet disclosed the precise cost.





Along with the price drops, the platform will also offer Revolutionary Deals with daily offers priced at Rs 76, starting 6 PM. Special deals for the users during rush hours (12 AM to 12 PM) will also offer the best possible value on the devices.

