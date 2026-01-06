7 Ways To Make Your WhatsApp Chats Completely Secure And Private
Learn seven effective ways to enhance WhatsApp security and protect your chats. Follow these best practices to boost privacy, safeguard messages, and keep your account safe from unauthorized access.
1. Privacy Checkup
In WhatsApp Settings, go to Privacy to find 'Privacy Checkup.' Here, you can decide who sees your DP, about info, and status, and manage last seen/online and read receipts.
2. Disappearing Messages
Enable 'Disappearing Messages' so texts auto-delete after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. This protects your chats if your device is hacked. Go to Settings > Privacy > Default Message Timer.
3. Two-Factor Authentication
Enable 'Two-Factor Authentication' with a PIN to protect your account. Go to Settings > Account > Two-Step Verification to set it up. Add an email for easy reset. You can also add a 'Passkey'.
4. App Lock and Chat Lock
You can lock the entire app or just specific chats. Use Face/Touch ID on iPhones or fingerprint on Android. Enable 'App Lock' in Privacy settings. To lock a chat, use 'Chat Lock' in settings.
5. Advanced Settings
WhatsApp offers advanced features to protect you from scammers. Find them in Settings > Privacy > Advanced. You can silence unknown callers, protect your IP address, and disable link previews.
6. Advanced Chat Privacy
Enable this in individual/group chats to prevent them from being used for things like AI training. It also stops auto-downloading media. Go to View Contact > Advanced Chat Privacy > Turn It On.
7. One-Time Viewing
For extra privacy when sending photos or voice notes, use the one-time view feature. Tap the '1' icon in the caption field before sending. For voice notes, swipe up while recording to see the '1' icon.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.