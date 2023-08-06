Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability

    The Poco M6 Pro 5G shares almost similar specifications with the newly-launched Redmi 12 5G. The smartphone comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
     

    Poco M6 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched under Rs 10000 Know its specs price availability gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    In the 10K price range, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco has unveiled a new, reasonably priced 5G smartphone in India. The business unveiled the Poco M6 Pro 5G cellphone in the nation, which has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability and great features including a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 50MP AI sensor, etc.

    The Poco M6 Pro 5G and the recently released Redmi 12 5G have nearly identical features. The smartphone has a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. For screen protection, the smartphone sports a Gorilla Glass 3 layer.

    Also Read | Elon Musk introduces 'live streaming' feature on X; Here's how you can try it out

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers the Poco M6 Pro 5G. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13, and it offers three years of security upgrades in addition to two major OS updates. A 50MP AI sensor and a 2MP depth sensor are part of the dual back camera configuration on the smartphone. For selfies and video chats, the front of the device has an 8MP camera set inside a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

    Additionally, the 5,000mAh battery on this Poco cheap smartphone supports 18W rapid charging via a USB Type-C connection.

    Also Read | OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale! Check out offers on OnePlus 11, Nord 3 & more

    The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be exclusively offered on the Indian e-commerce website Flipkart beginning on August 9 at 12 PM IST. Poco offers two RAM and storage configurations: the basic model, which has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, costs Rs 10,999, while the variation with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 12,999.

    Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders may receive a flat discount of Rs 1,000 off the cost of the smartphone in India, bringing the cost down to Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colour variants and has a glass back.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 series: 5 reasons why it is worth the wait

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale Check out offers on OnePlus 11 Nord 3 more gcw

    OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale! Check out offers on OnePlus 11, Nord 3 & more

    Apple iPhone 15 series 5 reasons why it is worth the wait gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: 5 reasons why it is worth the wait

    Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 13 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 13? Here's what we know so far

    Infinix GT 10 Pro with colour changing panel 108MP camera launched under Rs 20000 gcw

    Infinix GT 10 Pro with colour changing panel, 108MP camera launched under Rs 20,000

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G tipped to launch soon Here is what we know so far gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal embraces team's priorities amidst selection challenges in the Indian team osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal embraces team's priorities amidst selection challenges in the Indian team

    Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am Take a look at viral post netizens react gcw

    Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am, Take a look at viral post & how netizens reacted

    Effortless Skincare: Try these 7 hacks if you have a Busy schedule

    Effortless Skincare: Try these 7 hacks if you have a Busy schedule

    Elon Musk introduces live streaming feature on X Here is how you can try it out gcw

    Elon Musk introduces 'live streaming' feature on X; Here's how you can try it out

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devis open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready ADC

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon