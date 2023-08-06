Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability

The Poco M6 Pro 5G shares almost similar specifications with the newly-launched Redmi 12 5G. The smartphone comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In the 10K price range, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco has unveiled a new, reasonably priced 5G smartphone in India. The business unveiled the Poco M6 Pro 5G cellphone in the nation, which has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability and great features including a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 50MP AI sensor, etc.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G and the recently released Redmi 12 5G have nearly identical features. The smartphone has a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. For screen protection, the smartphone sports a Gorilla Glass 3 layer.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers the Poco M6 Pro 5G. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13, and it offers three years of security upgrades in addition to two major OS updates. A 50MP AI sensor and a 2MP depth sensor are part of the dual back camera configuration on the smartphone. For selfies and video chats, the front of the device has an 8MP camera set inside a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Additionally, the 5,000mAh battery on this Poco cheap smartphone supports 18W rapid charging via a USB Type-C connection.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be exclusively offered on the Indian e-commerce website Flipkart beginning on August 9 at 12 PM IST. Poco offers two RAM and storage configurations: the basic model, which has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, costs Rs 10,999, while the variation with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 12,999.

Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders may receive a flat discount of Rs 1,000 off the cost of the smartphone in India, bringing the cost down to Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colour variants and has a glass back.

