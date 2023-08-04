OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale! Check out offers on OnePlus 11, Nord 3 & more

At the OnePlus Independence Day sale, new OnePlus devices, including OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, and devices under the Nord series are available with attractive offers and deals.

With a variety of prices and offers on a selection of OnePlus smartphones and other gadgets, OnePlus has launched its Independence Day sale. The deal is currently underway and will go through August 31. Devices from the Nord series, the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R 5G, the OnePlus Pad, and other models will be made available at this time with enticing offers and discounts. Now could be an excellent moment to upgrade your outdated gadget if you've been thinking about doing so.

OnePlus 11 5G

On the OnePlus India website, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered OnePlus 11 5G retails for Rs 56,999 (128GB). On the other hand, holders of ICICI credit and debit cards will get a Rs 2,000 immediate bank discount on EMI purchases. On the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, OneCard customers will receive an immediate bank discount of Rs 2,000.

For owners of SBI cards, there are several bank discounts if you purchase the phone from Amazon. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 camera sensor with OIS, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and OxygenOS running on Android 13 are some of the key features of the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The toned-down variant of the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R 5G, is also available with offers. It is offered for sale on the official website for Rs 39,999. With EMIs, online banking, and credit cards from ICIC Bank, OnePlus is giving away Rs 1,000. Users of SBI credit cards can get a 10% immediate discount (up to Rs. 750) on Amazon for non-EMI transactions.

Though the camera system has undergone significant changes, the OnePlus 11R is mostly identical to the standard OnePlus 11. A 5000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC power the phone.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G & OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus debuted two new smartphones at its OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event last month: the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor seen in the OnePlus 11 is also included in the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The Dimensity 9000 SoC powers it. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, 5000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging, and AMOLED display are all included in the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is offered on Amazon and the OnePlus India website for Rs 33,999. The Nord CE 3 is on sale today, with a starting price of Rs 26,999. Customers who purchase the OnePlus Nord 3 5G from the OnePlus shop, OnePlus experience stores, or Amazon may take advantage of an immediate bank discount of Rs 1,000 when using their ICICI credit card or debit card for an EMI. From August 4 to August 18, customers can receive a discount of Rs 2,000 while purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G.

