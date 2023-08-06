Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

    The Redmi 12 Series has achieved remarkable sales of over 300,000 units on its launch day in India, offering a premium smartphone experience with flagship-grade design and exceptional performance at honest and affordable prices.

    Redmi 12 series update Over 300000 units of new budget friendly smartphone sold on launch day
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Xiaomi India's latest Redmi 12 Series has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over 300,000 units on the very first day of its launch. The Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 are two of the handsets in this series, both of which have garnered favourable reviews from mid-range consumers. The Redmi 12 Series establishes a new benchmark in the industry by combining flagship-grade crystal glass back design and great performance at honest and reasonable rates.
     

    The fact that the Redmi 12 5G is India's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G CPU is one of its highlights. With its flagship-level 4nm design, this CPU enables quicker connection and maximises 5G capabilities.

    The Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G are now offered at competitive pricing with fantastic promotions. Priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs. 10,499 for the 6GB+128GB option is the Redmi 12 4G. These discounts are available on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and approved retail partners.

    The Redmi 12 5G is available for purchase for an effective price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB model, Rs 12,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs 14,499 for the 8GB+256GB option, for those seeking a 5G experience. These wonderful deals can be found on Mi.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and official retail partners.

    Users may take advantage of extra discounts to make it even better. If you purchase a 4GB Redmi 12 4G or Redmi 12 5G using your ICICI Credit and Debit card, you will immediately receive a discount of Rs 1000. The 4GB Redmi 12 4G edition is eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 1000 for current Xiaomi subscribers.

     Hurry and head to Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, or authorized retail partners to get your hands on these amazing devices at unbeatable prices!

