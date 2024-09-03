Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the secret to better sleep: Black raisin and saffron water

    If you don't sleep well at night, you won't feel refreshed in the morning, no matter how hard you try. That's why a good night's sleep is essential for energy and well-being.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Some people feel tired right from the moment they wake up. Even after eating, they feel lethargic and unable to do anything. The reason for this is lack of proper sleep at night. If you don't sleep well at night, you won't feel refreshed in the morning, no matter how hard you try. That's why a good night's sleep is essential for energy and well-being.

    article_image2

    However, we have a simple tip that can help you sleep soundly through the night. All you have to do is soak black raisins and saffron in water and drink it. Drinking this before going to bed will help you sleep peacefully and stay active throughout the next day. It helps in reducing stress levels in the body, promoting a sense of calmness and inducing sleep.

    article_image3

    How do black raisins and saffron help in getting a good night's sleep? Black raisins are a melatonin booster: They contain hormones that help induce sleep. Additionally, black raisins also help improve digestion and manage blood sugar levels. These factors contribute to promoting a more peaceful and uninterrupted sleep.

    article_image4

    Saffron improves sleep: Saffron is packed with antioxidants that help increase the concentration of sleep hormones and reduce stress levels in the body. As a result, you feel calm and sleep peacefully. How to include black raisins and saffron water in your diet? According to nutritionists, you should take a few black raisins and a pinch of saffron in a glass of water. Soak them for at least six hours and drink it before going to bed.

