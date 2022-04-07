Are you an ice cream lover? Here's where you can go next

Here we share with you some information about the best three ice cream parlours in the world.

‘I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream’- yes, in whichever state we are or whatever age we are of, ice cream always brings a huge smile on our faces. Be it a gelato or an ice candy, ice cream never turns boring.

Now just imagine if you get to know about the best ice-cream parlours in the world. Big 7 Travel, a webloid, published a list of 50 best ice-cream parlours in the world and Cape Town’s ‘Unframed Ice Cream’ parlour has topped the list. ‘Unframed Ice Cream’ is rather the only parlour from Africa, which featured on the list.

If you are a fan of delicious ice cream, then here we share with you some information about the best three ice cream parlours in the world.

Unframed Ice Cream: As per Big 7 Travel, Unframed is an artisanal ice cream maker, which means they make the ice creams from scratch. This makes their ice creams healthy and sustainable. Add-on to it is the availability of vegan flavours.

Licc: Licc from York in the United Kingdom came in second place. This parlour has a range of 150 flavours and comes up with new flavours all the time. Their 24-flavour display freezer is permanently stocked with flavours that range from whole fruit spectrum, classic nut varieties, rich chocolates to the very popular bubble gum and jelly bean.

